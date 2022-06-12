Content Warning: This article discusses mental health issues and death.

TikTok star Cooper Noriega has tragically passed away at just 19 years of age. Hours before he died, Noriega uploaded a chilling video to his account with the caption “who else b thinking they gon d!€ young af”.

Cooper Noriega had 1.7 million TikTok followers at his time of death on Thursday ET (his account now has 2.4 million). His videos were consistently watched by millions of fans on the platform.

The aforementioned video had 16.8 million views at the time of writing.

A spokesperson at the LA coroner’s office said even after an autopsy, the cause of death hadn’t been identified.

According to the office, the examiner needed “more investigation into the death, including additional studies.

“Once the tests/studies come back, the doctor evaluates the case again and makes the cause of death determination,” as per Page Six.

Cooper Noriega was extremely open about his struggles with mental health and even created a Discord server for people to openly discuss mental health issues.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cooper Noriega (@cooper.noriega)

“Hey guys I just created a Discord for mental health strictly and if you would like to join it you can; just click the link in my bio.:),” Noriega captioned a post to his Instagram just days before his passing.

Less than a day before his death, Noriega wrote candidly about his struggles with addiction that he’d experienced since he was 9 years old.

“This discord is meant to bring us all together and create a space where people can vent and help others through their tough times,” the post read.

cooper noriega less than 24 hours before his death 🙁 wtf man pic.twitter.com/SA7dJsO4XB — tor ୨୧ (@exhaleneedy) June 10, 2022

Since the TikTok star’s death was first reported on Saturday, tributes have flowed online in memory of Cooper Noriega with some calling him their “favourite influencer”.

i don’t know why but hearing cooper noriega passed away this morning hurt so fucking bad i can’t explain it. he was probably my favorite influencer out there, he seemed like an amazing friend to have. — mirian (@_mirianalvarez_) June 10, 2022

Rest in peace to a fellow juice WRLD fan, Cooper Noriega. He was only 19 years old 💔 pic.twitter.com/lshAS7t9kE — christian🫗 (@triiple9) June 10, 2022

rip cooper noriega, one of the most open influencers about mental health and genuinely one of the most devastating things i've heard, a soul gone too soon🕊 — a levels era🦁 (@MINTERSTYLES) June 10, 2022

this world was so lucky to have cooper noriega — violet 11 🕊 (@softiecol) June 11, 2022

If you need mental health support, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or chat online.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.

If you require immediate assistance, please call 000.