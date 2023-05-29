Calling All Assistants To The Regional Manager: An Aussie Version Of The Office Is Coming

An Aussie version of The Office is in the works, and I know what you’re thinking: “NO. GOD, NO.”

Look, I get it, but ICYMI, fans of the OG UK series had the same reaction when NBC adapted the show for a US audience in 2005.

But, credit where credit is due. That adaptation lasted a whole nine seasons and gave us endless hours of comfort re-watching. Not to mention, it saw the rebirth of “that’s what she said” jokes, which are sure to be all the more applicable now that we know that the Aussie iteration is set to have a female lead.

Yup, you read that right.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the role previously brought to life by Ricky Gervais in the BBC series and Steve Carrell in the US version will be played by a female comedian.

Michael Scott becoming Michelle Scott? In the words of the Regional Manager himself: “My mind is going a mile an hour.”

Industry sources confirmed to the publication that casting has wrapped for the new (and yet to be seen) improved The Office. But while Aussie comedy legends Magda Szubanski, Celia Pacquola, Kitty Flanagan and Judith Lucy were once among the names rumoured to be up for the gig, producers have reportedly set their sights on a star from New Zealand.

I may be a little ‘stitious, but that lowkey sounds like Kiwi comedian and The Cheap Seats host Melanie Bracewell will suit up as the regional manager of the show’s fictional paper company. And I am so here for it. She didn’t totally body that Jacinda Ardern impersonation for nothin’.

In addition to the lead’s gender flip, The Office is expected to differ further from both the UK and US editions, so don’t count on seeing Hamish Blake as a bogan Jim Halpert anytime soon. (But if the casting team is reading this, consider this my petition to make that happen.)

Following the success of the first two adaptations, The Office has spurred iterations in 11 other countries, such as Saudi Arabia, Finland, France, Canada and Germany.

The homegrown The Office is being developed for the Australian market by Prime Video, with production set to kick off in Sydney in the coming months.

It’s being produced by Bunya Productions, the producers behind The Drover’s Wife, Jasper Jones and Mystery Road.

In the meantime, you can rewatch the OG series in all their glory on Stan.

Image: NBC.