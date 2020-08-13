Veteran actor Jonathan Pryce will play the final (I assume) form of Prince Philip in The Crown.

The Oscar nominated actor will star as Prince Philip in the fifth and recently announced sixth and final season of the show.

The Crown was supposed to end after five seasons, but the show’s writer and creator, Peter Morgan, said that he needed a sixth chapter to do the show justice.

Pryce, who has Game of Thrones, The Two Popes, and The Wife to his name, will replace Tobias Menzies in the lead role. It is not yet clear if Pryce will have many lines beyond a string of dumb comments.

Anyway, the great Imelda Staunton will star as Queen Elizabeth II, taking over from Olivia Colman, while Lesley Manville will play Princess Margaret, taking over from Helena Bonham Carter.

The Crown wrapped shooting on season 4 back in March, just before coronavirus lockdowns paused a number of Netflix’s productions around the world. The streaming giant has yet to announce a release date for the fourth season, but it’s expected to come out later this year.

Season 4 will dive right into the Margaret Thatcher era. It’ll also cover the famed courtship and marriage of Prince Charles and Princess Diana, played by Josh O’Connor and Emma Corrin respectively.

The much adored Gillian Anderson will play the Iron Lady, which – if anything – has left a lot of people feeling both confused and horny.

Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher in The Crown is seriously freaking me out. I’ve never felt more sexually confused in my life. pic.twitter.com/vW2Y93TKxx — Gary Whitta (@garywhitta) February 4, 2020

The Crown‘s latest season was nominated for 13 Emmy gongs for its latest season, including Outstanding Lead Actress (Colman), Outstanding Supporting Actress (Bonham Carter), and Outstanding Drama Series.

You can catch seasons 1 to 3 of The Crown on Netflix now.