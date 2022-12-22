The full trailer for That ’70s Show‘s upcoming Netflix reboot That ’90s Show has dropped and my god these people have not aged a day.

The 10-episode series brings us right back to the fabulously dated home of Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) and Red Forman (Kurtwood Smith) but set about 15 years after the final episodes of That ’70s Show.

In That ’90s Show, their granddaughter Leia (Callie Haverda) comes to stay at Point Place, Wisconsin over the summer break — which as we know goes for like three months in the US — and much to Red’s annoyance, his house once again becomes a teenage haven (complete with pot smoke).

Although That ’90s Show ostensibly follows a whole new set of characters as adorably awkward Leia finds her own tight-knit friend group, we’re also going to be treated to appearances by the OG cast. I can’t even deal with how good these people still look. I mean, I’m gonna need Red’s skincare routine, stat.

Aside from Kitty and Red we also see Fez (Wilmer Valderrama) who has a successful hair salon.

Leia’s parents Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon) make an appearance in That ’90s Show, as do real-life couple goals Kelso (Ashton Kutcher) and Jackie (Mila Kunis).

For perhaps obvious reasons, Danny Masterson‘s character Hyde won’t be making an appearance in the reboot.

Aside from original characters, That ’90s Show looks like it’s channeling the same wholesome, funny vibes of That ’70s Show. Check out the entire trailer for yourself below.

That ’90s Show is coming to Netflix on January 19 at 7PM. Hello Wisconsin!