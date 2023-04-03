Prepare thy improv skills and raid the dress up box because Thank God You’re Here is coming back after 14 long, difficult years.

I’m not being dramatic when I say this is the best news I’ve heard all year. I know that’s a self drag of epic proportions because I’m basically admitting that my life is so mundane and dull, the revival of old television shows is the only thing which brings me joy.

But I don’t care. Thank God that Thank God You’re Here is here.

Eagle-eyed fans thought Network 10 was bringing back the show thanks to some sneaky on-air promotions during the Australian Grand Prix over the weekend, which consisted of a mysterious blue door opening. Interesting!

TV Tonight confirmed the divine news on Sunday and I have been weeping ever since. I’m currently rocking the post-cry glow and I’ve never looked better.

It's true! Thank God You're Here is returning in 2023.

New guests, new host, new generation 🚪 #TGYH pic.twitter.com/fa7aW7ZH7X — Working Dog (@workingdogprod) April 3, 2023

“The much-loved comedy program is walking back through that door and onto our screens later this year,” Daniel Monaghan, senior vice president of content at programming at Paramount ANZ — the US parent of Network 10 — told the publication.

“Thank God You’re Here holds a special place in our hearts at Network 10. It was one of the most talked about shows on Australian television and was responsible for launching and celebrating a wealth of intelligent, lively and hilarious Australian talent.

“The show’s fast-paced and quick-witted format resonates, captivates and engages viewers. We’re so excited for the show’s return to our screens and we can’t wait to see what we’re about to walk into next! To put it bluntly … thank God it’s back!”

Beautiful words, Dan. Beautiful words.

To make the news about Thank God You’re Here‘s return even more stupendous, the v. hilarious Celia Pacquola will be hosting the show. Major slay.

In case your Thank God You’re Here lore isn’t up to scratch, the show ran for three seasons on Channel 10 from 2006 to 2007. It then boot-scooted over to Channel 7 for a fourth and final season in 2009.

The show was hosted by Shane Bourne and judged by Tom Gleisner and together, they were the moment. Two funny fellas who loved nothing more than kicking back and watching a spot of improvisational comedy from trés funny performers such as Hamish Blake, Frank Woodley, Julia Zemiro, Angus Sampson, Josh Lawson, Cal Wilson and more.

Folks would walk through The Big Blue Door in a bonkers outfit and be greeted by an actor exclaiming, “Thank God you’re here!” and they’d just have to run with it. IMO Hamish and Josh were the greatest to ever do it, so I’m looking forward to seeing a new era of class clowns enter the chat.

Until that blessed day arrives later this year, however, you can peruse some sketches of yore and get your funny bone limbered up.