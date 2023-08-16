OITNB Star Apologises For Viral IG Video Where She Admits To Licking A Married Man’s Butthole

Former Orange Is The New Black star Taryn Manning recently shared a viral video on her Instagram Stories in which she alleged that she’s been having an affair with a married man.

Going into further detail about their intimate proclivities, the 44-year-old shared: “Every night, well, for about three [night’s] in a row, I was licking his butthole because he liked it. And I didn’t mind doing it. Is that weird?”

She also went on to say she was in Newport Beach preparing to buy a boat for the man she was having an affair with.

Image: John Shearer/Getty Images.

It would appear the relationship soured when the unnamed married man’s wife found out about the affair and allegedly threatened Manning.

In response, the actress addressed the wife in her Instagram Stories.

“So you don’t accuse me of being the lunatic, but I’ll tell you one thing, lady, you want to put me in jail? I’ll put you in jail so fast your head will be spinning,” she said. “Don’t you ever threaten me. I will show you how I do. Don’t you ever threaten me when your husband came to me to get his butthole licked.”

Understandably, Manning’s social media activity caught the attention of *gestures at everyone on the internet* which explains why she has followed up her butthole rant with a written apology posted to her Instagram feed.

She told fans that she regrets the way she handled the problem.

“I was deeply hurt and handled things on a public platform when I should’ve dealt with them quietly with the support of my close friends and family,” she wrote.

“I felt a lot of guilt after exposing everything and thought maybe the best resolution to the situation would be to say I liked about it all, but that is not the truth.

“I started a relationship with somebody who was married and told me he would leave his wife. In the end, I found out that wasn’t possible.

“I pride myself on being an ethical and kind person. I know what I did was wrong, but the heart makes you do crazy things sometimes.

“I am sorry for exposing my situation; I am not sorry for how I love.”

Manning concluded by saying she looks forward to one day experiencing a “healthy type of love”.

“A love that isn’t so blind that it forces me to be somebody I’m not.”