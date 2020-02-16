Fresh off his Academy Award win, director Taika Waititi is in talks for an intriguing new TV project, a series called The Auteur, with handsome Brit daddy Jude Law rumoured to star.

Very little is known about the show at this point, however, it is understood that the show is a satire on Hollywood, and Law will play the title character, an eccentric filmmaker.

The series, which is being developed by Showtime, is based on a graphic novel by Rick Spears and James Callahan. The plot description reads:

“Fresh off the biggest bomb in Hollywood history, producer Nathan T. Rex enters a downward spiral of drugs and depravity in a quest to resurrect his career and save his soul.”

If it all goes ahead, Taika Waititi will co-write and will also direct some of the episodes, although it is not clear exactly how many.

Both have plenty to keep them busy in the meantime. Jude Law is about to start shooting the third entry in the Fantastic Beasts franchise, which is a thing we’re still doing for some reason.

Waititi, meanwhile, is about to get to work on Thor: Love and Thunder, starring Natalie Portman, Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson and a rumored Christian Bale.