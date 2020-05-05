Netflix has unleashed the trailer for Steve Carell‘s brand new workplace comedy, Space Force. In short, Steve Carell is once again the world’s best boss.

The series comes from co-creators Carell and Greg Daniels (The Office), and is described as a “new kind of workplace comedy, where the stakes are high and the ambitions even higher.” Howard Klein, who also worked on The Office, serves as executive producer, with Daniels as showrunner.

Space Force focuses on decorated pilot / four-star general Mark R. Naird (Carell) who dreams of running the Air Force. But his ultimate career goal is… temporarily delayed when he finds himself tapped to lead the newly formed sixth branch of the US Armed Forces: Space Force. Heaps skeptical but dedicated, Mark uproots his family and moves to a remote base in Colorado where he and a team of scientists and “Spacemen” are tasked by the White House with getting American boots on the moon (again) in a rush and achieving total space dominance. As you do.

John Malkovich, Diana Silvers, Tawny Newsome, Ben Schwartz, Lisa Kudrow, Jimmy O. Yang, Noah Emmerich, Alex Sparrow, and Don Lake also star. What a bloody cast. Expect to go, “oh, it’s you” over and over again in the trailer.

Space Force lands on Netflix Australia on May 29 at 5.00pm, AEST.

It looks absolutely delightful and CHAOTIC, tell ya what. Now I don’t want to make too many comparisons here, but all I can see is Michael Scott as the boss of Space Force. With a deeper voice.

The poster.

We wear our love for the moon on our sleeves. The Space Force teaser trailer lands TOMORROW. pic.twitter.com/zzGie81w9N — Space Force (@realspaceforce) May 4, 2020

This song is stuck in my head now so naturally I’m going to end the yarn with it.