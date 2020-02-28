I never thought Skai Jackson and Bhad Bhabie would appear in the same sentence together but, hey, here we are – Jackson has filed a restraining order against Bhabie, after the 16-year-old rapper threatened to kill the 17-year-old actress on Instagram live this week, TMZ reports.

Bhabie and Jackson were supposedly chatting to the same dudes. “I don’t like being tried. I wanna know why every time I’m seen with a dude, bitches wanna get all up on they page,” Bhabie vented on live. “Bitch, you’re a huge fan. You’re a whole fan.”

Bhabie continued: “Don’t go post about me on your fake page, bitch. If you got something to say about me, post it on your page. Show me you fucking bold!”

“Grow the fuck up… ‘cause I will kill you… I’ll deadass kill you, bitch.”

Bhad Bhabie threatens to KlLL Skai Jackson ???? pic.twitter.com/InzKz8KVjh — ???? (@FRBAlert) February 25, 2020

The threats continued. “I’m finna go to jail behind a Disney thot,” Bhabie added, in more IG live footage. “Bitch, what are you even doing in these men’s DMs? Like you just trying to get me mad at this point. I see what you’re doing, and it’s going to get you killed. Like, that’s the thing: I’m gonna fucking kill you. Don’t post your location…because I’m coming.”

Jackson’s request has been approved by a judge, the TMZ report claims, meaning Bhabie can’t contact Jackson nor come within 100 yards (approximately 91 metres) of her.

Following the news of Jackson’s restraining order, and her supporters subsequently berating Bhabie online, Bhabie took to Instagram to fire another shot: “Y’all can play around on your finstas but I’ll always say what’s on my mind as cuz that’s who I am.”

“Go get your restraining order, Imma go get checks.”

All of this Skai Jackson / Bhad Bhabie drama aside, stream Gaga’s “Stupid Love” for a more uplifting mood.