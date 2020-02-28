After months of screaming for LG6, the ultimate leak and a subsequent cyber-spanking at the hands of Mother Monster herself, it’s finally happened: Lady Gaga has just dropped “Stupid Love”.

The 3-and-a-half minute video is an energetic, campy whirlwind, and, judging from Gaga’s comments, we can expect this sentiment throughout the entire upcoming album. “I want people to dance and feel happy,” she told Zane Lowe of Apple’s Beats 1. “I put all my heart, all my pain, all my messages from the other realm that I hear… into music that I believe to be so fun and energetically really pure.”

“Stupid Love” has already produced some stellar comparisons, particularly with those referencing the Power Rangers, who coincidentally professed their love for Gaga this morning.

Many also took to Twitter to regrettably acknowledge the notorious leak, which we all absolutely, 100% didn’t listen to…

Gays listening to #StupidLove as if the song wasn't playing at every gay club for a month already pic.twitter.com/eKQLxIBNFT — d*mb bitch (@gaylerdacreator) February 28, 2020

listening to #StupidLove legally is a different experience pic.twitter.com/AXUq8gDUTg — lex | stupid love (@dancinillusion) February 28, 2020

Either way, I just can’t get over how perfect the timing of Gaga’s latest drop is… on the eve of Mardi Gras. The below image is a screenshot of the gays marching up Oxford St tomorrow, having already mastered the “Stupid Love” choreography. Obvi. We’re fast learners.

Check out the trippy visuals below, which is an absolute journey – prepare for Mother to serve you intergalactic cyber-punk realness.

The age of LG6 is now truly upon us. What a blessed time.