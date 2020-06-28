Jaden Smith and his mother Jada Pinkett Smith have condemned YouTuber Shane Dawson over a recently resurfaced video, that shows him miming masturbation in front of a photo of a pre-teen Willow Smith.

The clip, from around the ‘Whip My Hair’ era, shows Dawson standing in front of a poster of an 11-year-old Willow, miming masturbation and making suggestive remarks. It was shared to Twitter again earlier this week and caught her family’s attention.

Jaden Smith reacted angrily to the clip, saying “SHANE DAWSON I AM DISGUSTED BY YOU … SEXUALISING AN 11-YEAR-OLD GIRL WHO HAPPENS TO BE MY SISTER!!!”, adding that the video was neither funny nor okay “in the slightest bit.”

Jada Pinkett Smith also replied, saying: “Shane Dawson, I am done with your excuses.”

Jaden Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith react to the clip that resurfaced of Shane Dawson staring at a photo of a pre-teen Willow Smith while pretending to masturbate: “SHANE DAWSON I AM DISGUSTED BY YOU.” pic.twitter.com/1StGTraC03 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 27, 2020

Yesterday, Dawson released a lengthy video entitled ‘Taking Accountability’, in which he apologised for doing blackface and using racist epithets at various points in his career.

He said:

“At this point realizing how many people I’ve hurt, or how many people I’ve inspired to say awful things or do anything awful, to finally just own up to all of this and be accountable is worth losing everything to me.”

He has not yet responded to the criticism from Jaden and Jada.