YouTuber Ryan Kaji of Ryan’s World (formerly Ryan ToysReview) has topped the list of highest YouTube earners for the second year in a row.

The eight-year-old literal CHILD raked in a whopping $26 million USD in the 12 months between June 2018 and 2019, which is absolutely fucked.

What the absolute fuck is an eight-year-old going to do with nearly $40 million AUD? He made nearly $32 million last financial year, I assure you he does not need another cent.

Ryan, you sweet child, if you don’t give me $10,000 immediately I will have no choice but to call Santa Claus and tell him that you’re a cunt.

Nobody needs upwards of $70 million dollars. Absolutely nobody. Not Bill Gates, not Jeff Bezos and sure as fuck not an eight-year-old child.

Now, I’m not just being sour because I don’t have any millions of dollars. I do not need millions of dollars. Nobody does. Once your bank account hits $10 million, you don’t need another cent.

But back to Ryan.

Ryan’s most popular video is called “HUGE EGGS Surprise Toys Challenge with Inflatable water slide,” with a mind-blowing 1,948,788,831 views. This is the content that the top earning YouTube channel makes.

But what started out as a kid reviewing his favourite toys on YouTube has turned into a 28-employee production company with partnerships with everyone from Nickelodeon to Walmart.

It’s utter madness.

I’m not quite sure why child/family YouTubers are allowed on the platform, if you’re not old enough to get a job at Woolworths, you shouldn’t be able to be exploited for entertainment purposes (TV, YouTube, music, etc).

Have we not learned from the Macaulay Culkins and Aaron Carters of the world that this kind of wealth and fame is wildly unhealthy for children?

This is the sort of wealth and fame that ruins people and sends them into a 2007 Britney Spears-esque meltdown before they’re old enough to buy a beer.

I love YouTube, I love that people are making careers for themselves by creating innovative content. But they still don’t deserve $40M.

Nobody needs $40 million, especially not a child.

With that being said, Ryan Kaji, if you don’t give me $10,000 immediately I am calling Santa and telling him you’re a cunt.