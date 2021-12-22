Get ready gays, theys, and sashay aways, the international Drag Race bus is officially running. It’s been a long time coming but RuPaul has announced the next era of the show: International All-Stars.

That’s right hunties, after going very much global, Mama Ru is picking a bunch of werkroom alumni to battle it out in a host nation — with the UK kicking off the first season of the ultimate snatch for the crown.

The big international spinoff series is officially called RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK Versus The World’, and will see nine queens from across the entire franchise battle it out to become the first-ever international all-star champion in 2022. I’m preparing myself for a wig snatching heard around the world, because gawd knows we’re gonna get some elevated drag in this huge season.

Who Will Be Competing In RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Versus The World?

It’s not yet known who will be taking it to the runway for the inaugural international drag race competition but judging by the comments on the official announcement, it’s gotten the attention of every queen from here to Ontario.

Queens like Scarlett Bobo from Canada’s Drag Race, Arantxa Castilla-La Mancha from Drag Race España, Pangina Heals from Drag Race Thailand, Kahanna Montrese from Season 11 and Anita Wigl’it from our own Drag Race Down Under flooded the comments with their excitement.

My favourite response has to be from Canada’s reigning queen Priyanka, who simply submitted her application right there on the post.

Queen shit. I’d expect nothing less from Miss Priyanka.

When Will The International All-Stars Season Air?

The premiere date hasn’t been locked in just yet, but we do know that it’ll be part of BBC Three’s relaunch in the UK, which is slated for early 2022. For those in Mama Ru’s home of the United States, the international all-stars season will hit World Of Wonder Presents at the same time.

Where Can I Watch It In Australia?

Like every other season ever to exist in what’s surely almost a closed loop of Drag Race iterations, UK Versus The World will likely be streamed over on Stan. The Aussie streaming service currently has every season of the original Drag Race show, as well as all the international versions, the celebrity season, and all the All-Stars seasons.

If you can’t wait for this new international drag race all-stars one to drop, Season 14 of RuPaul’s Drag Race (the OG US one) premieres on January 4.