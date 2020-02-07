Whether you just want to watch the red carpet fashion moments, or (like me) you’re just tuning in to see Tom Hanks’ sweet angel presence, the 2020 Oscars are fast approaching, so it’s time to find out how to actually watch it.

The 92nd Academy Awards will be available on free-to-air TV in Australia on Monday February 10.

Kicking off with Sunrise’s exclusive breakfast TV red carpet coverage, you can live vicariously through the exquisite fashion moments of your favourite celebrities from the comfort of your couch with a bowl of instant oats in hand.

The ceremony itself kicks off at midday on February 10 and will televised live on Seven.

But don’t fret if your boss doesn’t let you watch the ceremony at work because they’re also chucking it on 7Flix at 7.30pm if you can somehow avoid spoilers on the internet all day.

Don’t have a TV because it’s 2020 and you probably don’t need one? Don’t worry, you can also stream it digitally on the 7plus app or online at 7Plus.

It’s set to be a big year, with the likes of Joaquin Phoenix, Adam Driver, Brad Pitt and sweet, sweet angel Tom Hanks all nominated for best actor roles, among others like Leo Dicaprio. There’s also a plethora of kickass women nominated for awards including Renee Zellweger, Charlie Theron, Baby Yoda’s girlfriend Laura Dern and Aussie queen Margot Robbie.

In addition to the ceremony itself, you can also catch performances from Elton John, Cynthia Erivo and Billie Eilish.

If that’s still not enough Oscars content for you, you can watch the E! red carpet from 8am on February 10 and their After Party show from 2pm.

Or if you don’t have time to actually watch the show, you can sit back, relax and stay tuned for our updates throughout the day. We’ll be sure to update you with all of the winners, speeches and whatever viral shit Tom Hanks does to make me cry like a baby.