PEDESTRIAN.TV has partnered with the Glen Grant to keep your creative brain active during iso.

My sister is the rare exception in my family that just *got* art from a young age. We used to watch my aunty paint in her at-home studio before having a go at it ourselves and, safe to say, I received a lot of faux enthusiasm for my ‘masterpiece’ (patch of blue paint) while my sister was busy creating actual masterpieces.

Creating art isn’t necessarily for everyone, but viewing it surely is. You don’t need to have the hand of an artisté to appreciate something pretty or provoking, so it’s kind of a happy medium. Talentless people can enjoy rubbing shoulders with talented people as we all appreciate the same work – for different reasons, probably.

At the mo’, we can’t physically or figuratively rub shoulders with people in art galleries, so it’s time to whip out the scotch that enlightened folks seem to sip on (I’ve read it in a book somewhere, don’t question me), park your keister in a comfy chair and peruse these online exhibitions like you’re the reincarnation of Salvador Dali‘s second cousin twice removed.

And the award for the most timely exhibition goes to *drumroll*: KAWS, for his collection titled Companionship in the Age of Loneliness.

With over 100 works to view, KAWS “engages with universal feelings of isolation and loneliness” through large-scale abstract workings, paintings of reimagined pop culture figures and a seven-metre bronze sculpture (above), as stated by the NGV.

If you ever need art to keep you company, check out the ideal online exhibition here.

In a pure stroke of genius, illustrator and artist Martina Martian has created an entire virtual art show that lets you move around through the different rooms through a lens that can only be described as Doom-esque (if you know, you know).

But that’s not necessarily where the stroke of genius lies – on top of being able to peruse a virtual art show, you can also chat to other people in the creative world while you look at the art.

It’s ’90s chat room meets art meets old-school PC games and I’m all the way in.

Check it out here.

Running until the 6th of July, Falling is a collection by various photographers – including Esther Teichmann, Gustavo Sagorsky and Annemarija Gulbe – that connects the dots between love and photography.

There are works from eight different photographers, each with a wildly different vibe, so you’ll need to allow yourself a good chunk of time to get lost in your screen.

My take? Do it late at night when everything seems 11 times more dramatic.

Have a leisurely peruse here.

Art within art, is the only way I can describe these time-lapse videos of exhibitions being made at QAGOMA.

Technically angled as more of a ‘behind the scenes’ type series, QAGOMA’s YouTube playlist is chocked full of various exhibitions being built at breakneck speed, allowing viewers to get a glimpse as to how these major exhibitions get put together.

The result is never unsatisfying, and with over 44 videos, you’re guaranteed to kill a coupla hours.

View the playlist here.

Bless Newcastle Art Gallery’s cotton socks. In lieu of actually being able to enter their gallery, they’ve gone ahead and put the entire space up online so you can wander through it just as you would in real life (minus being told off by security for stepping on art you thought was a welcome mat).

In full 3D, mosey from one artwork to the next and spy the little red circle sitting nearby – it’ll tell you everything you need to know about whatever you’re staring at, just as the little plaques in the galleries do.

Admire at your own pace here.

I’ve gotta say, it’s quite heartwarming to see so many galleries and artists getting through this in their own way.

In the meantime, it’s our job to support them however we can. Let’s appreciate some art from our couch, team.