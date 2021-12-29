Alright girls, gays and theys, let’s get in formation ‘cos Netflix has just revealed when we can expect to catch the second season of its cheerleading doco series Cheer. Keep reading for all the hot goss about the new szn before it backflips and tumbles its way to our screens next month.

When does the new season of Cheer drop on Netflix?

Cheer season 2 comes out on January 12th. Fun fact: the first season dropped on January 8th, 2020, even though it feels like a decade.

Is there a trailer?

Netflix released a two-minute-long trailer for Cheer season 2 on December 29th. The trailer gives us a sneak peek of each of the beloved members of the Navarro College Bulldogs cheer team and how the show turned them into micro-celebrities.

It’s full of tearful emotions, spectacular stunts, and a healthy rivalry with another college. Check it out below.

What is the plot of Cheer season 2?

Season 2 of Cheer follows the team as they come to terms with cheerleading during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the loss of their teammate Jerry Harris, who was arrested back in December 2020 over a series of sexual charges towards minors.

According to NBC News, the then-21-year-old was charged with “receiving and attempting to receive child pornography”, as well as “persuad[ing], induc[ing] and entic[ing]” a minor online and traveling to another state “for the purpose of engaging in illicit sexual conduct” with a minor.

Harris was also charged with four counts of persuading, enticing, and inducing a minor “to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of such conduct.”

The trailer for the new season appears to hint at the group’s reaction to this news when Coach Monica Aldama says: “I can’t even process it”.

Cheer season 2 also follows Navarro’s rivals Trinity Valley Community College – including former NFL coach turned cheer coach Vontae Johnson – as the two teams compete for the 2021 championship in Daytona.

Who is in the new season of Cheer?

Based on the trailer, Cheer season 2 stars coach Aldama, lead cheerleader Gabi Butler, as well as fellow cheer team members Lexi Brumback, La’Darius Marshall, Jada Wooten, Faith Gatlin and Morgan Simianer.

The cast also includes the breakout stars of Trinity Valley Community College’s cheerleading team, such as Coach Johnson, cheerleader Jeron Hazelwood and more.

You can cheer on these incredibly talented guys and gals (and catch up on season 1) on Netflix right now.