Not one single person believes senõr douchebag Harrison and his fakery on MAFS, except Harrison still thinks he can turn on the crocodile tears for sympathy.

After weeks of being forced to endure Harrison and his god-awful behaviour, it seemed like things between him and wife Bronte finally came to a head at tonight’s MAFS dinner party. The pair called it quits pre-party due to a break up text, and you could cut the tension with a knife during dinner.

Worse yet, the trash can with legs tried to gain sympathy votes from the boys by bowing his head and looking like the opposite of a cute animal. Sorry sir, but if you take a shit, you eat it (not the best metaphor, but you get the gist).

“Every time he does tear up, god bless him, he actually doesn’t cry. He actually doesn’t,” Ollie explains to the camera.

HAHAHAHAHA Ollie!! Not even the boys believe your shit and your pathetic attempt at acting Harrison!#mafs #MAFSAustralia pic.twitter.com/W1JAWQgkeY — OnlyMAFS (@only_mafs) March 8, 2023

Absolutely obsessed with Ollie and Evelyn side eyeing and calling Harrison out on his shit every night this week #mafsau #mafs pic.twitter.com/ihcbJJ6ap8 — Lami🦋 (@heungminnie) March 8, 2023

Harrison buckles when a man challenges him on his behaviour. Bullying women is his sport but when called out by a man he’s stuttering, lost for words and like a true coward, blames his partner #MAFSAU #mafs — Liza (@LefthandLiza) March 7, 2023

The softly spoken, sad tone this fuck adopts when he's in the midst of a manipulation

Fuck right off#MAFS #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/LYiK0zWn6R — to whom it may concern (@bishcheese) March 7, 2023

#MAFS #MAFSAU and the Oscar for the biggest wank job, lying, manipulating, gaslighting, son of a bitch goes to the biggest prick the world has ever seen… Harrison! 🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬 — Rene aka Mrs I (@1renostar) March 8, 2023

If there is but a mere morsel of good from this hell-fire of a MAFS episode, it comes from Claire’s incredible one-liner: “You need to take off that shirt, stick it on a pole and wave it around because you’re a giant red flag.”

I agree with the sentiment behind the one-liner, but please for the love of god, don’t let Harrison actually take his shirt off. Bet he’s got one of those deep v-neck singlets under it too. YUCK.

Take off that shirt, stick it on a pole and wave it coz UR A FUCKING RED FLAG #MAFS #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/XvUHJkPBWb — MAHONEY (@cdtmahoney) March 8, 2023

Honestly Bronte, if you’re reading this: RUN, run for your life. This diseased man is not worthy of your time. You might think you can change him, but you won’t – trust me. All you’ll be left with is years of therapy, trust issues and possibly a chlamydia diagnosis. Not ideal to say the least.

