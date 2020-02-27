The ‘Love Louder’ campaign, which is running over the 2020 Sydney Mardi Gras, comes after new research led by public commentator and AMEquality board director Dr. Shirleene Robinson, on behalf of Absolut Vodka, revealed that an overwhelming amount of queer allies and supporters say they are “silent supporters”. Which effectively allows the negative voices to be far louder.

The research, which spoke to over 1000 people from the Aussie community, also showed that one in four saw or heard negativity about the queer community on a daily basis, and 88% of LGBTQIA+ Aussies said it was important for people outside of their community to show support and actively help to dismantle discrimination and negativity.

“The Make Love Louder report highlights the power of support from people outside the LGBTIQ+ community, as friends and allies,” Dr. Robinson said.

“For most, that support is silent, and this research explores why vocal support could make a huge difference to LGBTIQ+ people at a time when they most need it. We are stronger together. Now more than ever, it is important that LGBTIQ+ allies speak up to make Australia a fairer place for everyone.”

The joint-effort from Absolut and The Imperial Erskineville all about encouraging the community’s allies to support their friends, family, and workmates by speaking up louder than they have in the past, effectively drowning out the negative voices in the national conversation around LGBTQIA rights.

As The Imperial in Erskineville has returned to being a vibrant, inclusive, loud and proud queer venue in Sydney’s inner west, getting people from the queer community and its allies into the pub to ask them questions about how we as a whole nation can love louder was a no-brainer.

Check out the whole video below, which has some familiar faces from stages of The Imperial itself.

