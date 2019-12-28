Your girl Kylie Jenner is at it again, with reports that she recently blew a cool $12,000 on a rare Beanie Baby. That seems like a lot of money to spend on that – or maybe it’s a totally normal amount, I dunno, I have no idea how the economics of Beanie Babies work. Point is, she did it, and now we’re all here, so let’s just carry on with this important breaking news story.

As you may recall, a little while back, Kylie Jenner jumped on the microphone to sing her viral hit ‘Rise And Shine’ at a charity auction organised by Justin Bieber and wife Hailey. She said at the time that she was “locking down deals”, and we now know that at least one of those deals involved purchasing a fuck-off expensive kids’ toy from the ’90s.

Per reports in Cosmopolitan, Kyles bought a green crystal limited edition “Erin” Beanie Baby, created by artist Dan Life. There are only five of them in existence, which doesn’t seem like many – or it could be heaps. Once again, the Beanie Baby economy is a total mystery to me. I can’t shed any further light on this, but you can check out a picture below, should you wish:

Proceeds went to LIFT Los Angeles, a non-profit whose mission is to break the cycle of poverty, and Inner-City Arts, so all that sweet cash went to good causes.