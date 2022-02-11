Good news if you’re a Killing Eve stan! We finally know when season 4 is coming to Australia and it’s real soon.

The first two episodes of the fourth season of the hit thriller series starring Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh will premiere on ABC iView on February 27th at 8:30pm which is the same day it drops overseas. New episodes will then air every Sunday night.

In case you missed it, Eve (Oh) appeared to reveal her feelings for Villanelle (Comer) in the climactic bridge scene at the end of season three as Villanelle admitted that her days of being a hired killer could be behind her.

In Killing Eve‘s fourth and final season, Eve is on a mission for revenge as Villanelle sets out to prove she’s not the monster Eve thinks she is. In what appears to be the first time Eve and Villanelle reunite since that emotional bridge scene, the runaway killer pleads that she’s changed.

“If you’d really changed you wouldn’t have come here,” Eve says in the gripping full-length trailer.

“If you really changed you wouldn’t have let me,” Villanelle replies.

Carolyn (Fiona Shaw) meanwhile this season is hellbent on finding the identity of the person hunting down The Twelve after the death of her colleague Paul.

If you’ve forgotten what’s happened or want to catch up on the Emmy-nominated series before the season 4 premiere, Killing Eve is available to stream on Stan. The third season will also be available on ABC iView on the same day as the first two episodes of the new season.

The series debuted in 2018 and has taken the world by storm with its disturbed and quirky characters, its gripping storylines, and the incredible, award-winning performances of its leading ladies.

If you’re dreading the end of the addicting thriller then don’t worry because it sounds like we might be getting a Killing Eve spin-off.