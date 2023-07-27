SOS: The Jonas Brothers Have Finally Announced An Oz Tour & Here’s How To Cop Pre-Sale Tix

PEDESTRIAN.TV has teamed up with Vodafone to heal your inner child with Jonas Brothers tickets.

Friends, I’ve been waiting to say this exact sentence for 15 years. The Jonas Brothers are FINALLY touring Australia. Yes, you read that right. After ignoring the country they literally wrote a song about, America’s finest brotherly act will be making their way down under in March 2024 for a slew of ‘uge shows across the country.

Given that the boys have never made their way to Australia, it’s pretty much guaranteed these tickets will be hot property. If you’re looking to secure your spot at a show, Vodafone Australia will run an exclusive 48-hour pre-sale for customers starting Friday, August 4, at 11 am. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Monday, August 7. Ticket prices range from $109.90 to $249.90.

I’m sure this news is monumental for my fellow late ’00s pre-teens. There was simply nothing like watching the Jonas Brothers’ music videos on Disney Channel during the commercial breaks of a Hannah Montana marathon. Their oversized, wrap-around scarves and bouffant, curly hair captured the hearts of tweens everywhere. Nick Jonas‘ multi-instrumentalist ways and distinct croon (queue: “red dresssssss”) inspired thousands. Camp Rock? A masterpiece. Even better than High School Musical, some (me) might say.

Anywho, I could go on for days. During their Australia tour JoBros will be playing tracks off their five epic albums, kicking things off in Sydney on March 1 and ending in Melbourne on March 9.

Here are the dates:

Friday, March 1 2024 – Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena

Saturday, March 2 2024 – Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena

Tuesday, March 5 2024 – Brisbane, Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Friday, March 8 2024 – Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

Saturday, March 9 2024 – Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

Hyped? I suggest revisiting this classic while you’re at it.

So girlies, get a group together and get planning because we’re FINALLY copping a bit of Jonas Brothers action in Australia.