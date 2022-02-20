RuPaul’s Drag Race star Jasmine Kennedie has come out as a transwoman during a tear-jerking moment on the show. The scene has been celebrated online as a wonderful moment of queer and trans joy, particularly for young queer people who are struggling to come to terms with their trans, non-binary or non-conforming gender identity.

Deja Skye asked the group in Saturday’s episode of Untucked whether they had considered transitioning during the COVID-19 pandemic. It sparked an amazing conversation about transness and the different ways people express their nonconforming gender identity.

Bosco explained that people misgendered her with he/him pronouns in her customer service retail day job. But her drag persona allowed her to experience gender euphoria. She was unable to experience that feeling as often as the pandemic hit because of its impact on the live entertainment industry.

She identified as non-binary when the show was filmed but came out on social media earlier this month as an open transwoman.

22-year-old Jasmine Kennedie then began crying and revealed that she was about to go on hormone treatment before she left to compete on the show. She had struggled with accepting her transness but felt inspired to come out after getting to know Kerri Colby, one of the Black openly transwomen competing on the season.

“Seeing how confident she is and who she is just further affirmed what I’ve been feeling my whole life,” she said.

“I definitely do feel I am trans. And I’ve been so scared to say it.

“I have held back from it for so long because I didn’t want to hurt my dad. But I can’t lie about it anymore. I am trans.”

“After this, I am going to start therapy and I’m going to start hormones. And I’m going to get to the place where I want to be,” she added.

Kerri then reassured Jasmine about her trans journey and told her that everything she needs to be the woman she wants to be is within her.

“And the energy you need, you hold in yourself,” Kerri said as she held Jasmine’s hand.

“You don’t have to look outside yourself to find that. The woman that you are is housed within you.

“The fact you had the strength to bring that forward is the affirmation that you were needing to push yourself into the person you’re going to be.

“When you know what you need, go and get that. You owe it to yourself to be happy and to live your life as the human being that you want to be.”

“You owe it to yourself to be happy, and to live your life as the human being that you want to be.” ????️‍⚧️ So proud of @JasmineKennedie for finding the courage to share her journey, and major props to @KerriColby, @hereisbosco, & @kornbreadTMFS for inspiring us all season long! ???? pic.twitter.com/jPjWWteTuP — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) February 19, 2022

It was an incredible scene. But it was also incredible to see a conversation like it on TV. It was a moment that meant a lot to both trans and gender-nonconforming people as well as those who are struggling with coming to turn with their trans and non-binary identity.

Jasmine Kennedie said in a statement shared when the episode aired that she was eternally grateful to Kerri Colby and her partner for helping her during her coming-out period. She now identifies outside of drag as Kyle.

“Thank you Kerri Colby for making me feel comfortable to talk about my identity. If it wasn’t for you, I probably would have never come out.

“Thank you to my wonderful boyfriend for accepting me and loving me regardless of my gender.”

Im still processing the fact that we celebrated welcoming a new sister @jasminekennedie to the trans family, and normalized a trans woman being a bride on national television! ????????‍♀️????️‍⚧️???? #DragRace pic.twitter.com/W37WqB1N48 — Kerri “the narrator” Colby (@kerricolby) February 19, 2022

Drag Race stans and members of the LGBTQIA+ community welcomed Jasmine’s announcement. Several celebrated it as an example of trans excellence as well as celebrated the four transwomen competing this season. They include Jasmine, Kerri and Bosco as well as Kornbread ‘The Snack’ Jeté.

Here were some of the best and most wholesome tweets about Jasmine’s coming out.

This was one of the most powerful untucked episodes ever. So happy that there’s so much open communication about the trans umbrella this season. And what a perfect episode for @TsMadisonatl1 to be a judge on! ???????????? #DragRace — Prudence (@TheOnlyPrudence) February 19, 2022

Our Trans Icons of Season 14 ????️‍⚧️ #DragRace pic.twitter.com/8Q5eQrxMO9 — shookdrag on IG (@vivalasdrag) February 19, 2022

You can catch the scene as well as the rest of the series on Stan.