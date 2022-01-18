At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.
Roll up, roll up, book-loving people of the internet! Hear ye, hear ye, for I have news for you!
The good folk over at the Indie Book Awards have released their ~official shortlist~ and hooboy there’s some good stuff on there. Since 2008, the Indie Book Award aims to recognise the best Aussie talent, as chosen by independent booksellers.
So, if you’re looking for your next read or you’re just incredibly competitive about your taste in books, scroll down and take a looksee.
The awards themselves are on March 21st, so check back here to see who wins book of the year!
Indie Awards Fiction shortlist
- Treasure and Dirt by Chris Hammer
- Devotion by Hannah Kent
- Once There Were Wolves by Charlotte McConaghy
- The Last Woman in the World by Inga Simpson
Indie Awards Non-Fiction shortlist
- Love Stories by Trent Dalton
- Who Gets to Be Smart by Bri Lee
- Toxic: The Rotting Underbelly of the Tasmanian Salmon Industry by Richard Flanagan
- Larrimah by Caroline Graham and Kylie Stevenson
Indie Awards Debut Fiction shortlist
- When Things Are Alive They Hum by Hannah Bent
- We Were Not Men by Campbell Mattinson
- Love & Virtue by Diana Reid
- The Silent Listener by Lyn Yeowart
Indie Awards Illustrated Non-Fiction shortlist
- Where the River Bends by Jane and Jimmy Barnes
- Still Life by Amber Creswell Bell
- Garden Like a Nonno by Jaclyn Crupi
- Costa’s World by Costa Georgiadis
Indie Awards Children’s books shortlist
- Dragon Skin by Karen Foxlee
- Somebody’s Land: Welcome to Our Country by Adam Goodes & Ellie Laing, illustrated by David Hardy
- Rabbit, Soldier, Angel, Thief by Katrina Nannestad
- Wandi by Favel Parrett
Indie Awards Young Adult books shortlist
- The Monster of Her Age by Danielle Binks
- The Boy from the Mish by Gary Lonesborough
- The Prison Healer by Lynette Noni
- If Not Us by Mark Smith