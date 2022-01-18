At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Roll up, roll up, book-loving people of the internet! Hear ye, hear ye, for I have news for you!

The good folk over at the Indie Book Awards have released their ~official shortlist~ and hooboy there’s some good stuff on there. Since 2008, the Indie Book Award aims to recognise the best Aussie talent, as chosen by independent booksellers.

So, if you’re looking for your next read or you’re just incredibly competitive about your taste in books, scroll down and take a looksee.

The awards themselves are on March 21st, so check back here to see who wins book of the year!

Indie Awards Fiction shortlist

Indie Awards Non-Fiction shortlist

Indie Awards Debut Fiction shortlist

Indie Awards Illustrated Non-Fiction shortlist

Indie Awards Children’s books shortlist

Indie Awards Young Adult books shortlist