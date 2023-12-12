How To Find Your Way Home If Your Phone Shits Itself, Because Sometimes Chaos Prevails

PEDESTRIAN.TV has teamed up with Netflix to look at a world with no tech.

As Lady Gaga once taught us, “Stop telephonin’ me eh, eh, eh, eh, eh, eh, eh, eh, eh, eh.”



Now, even though I live by the words of Stefani…it’d be highly unlikely you find me without a phone. They’re our little paths to music, friends, movies, and literally every bit of info about the outside world — it’s not exactly easy to cope without them.



On top of that they’re our reliable guiding lights that tell us where to go when we’re driving, walking, and catching public transport in new areas.



Given how dependent we are on these things in our pockets, it’s a bit scary to think about what would happen without our phones — which is pretty much Netflix’s new flick Leave The World Behind is all about. Ethan Hawke, Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali and Kevin Bacon all star in the Netflix psychological thriller, detailing the cooked stuff that’d probably happen in a world without phones, TV, and wi-fi.



So, if you ever find yourself without a trusty little electronic rectangle, here are some tips for getting home (or just around and about).

Bring out your inner survivor

You’ve just rolled up to the city but realised your phone is stuck back at home in-between the couch cushions. But, never fear, you can boy-scout your way out of it, by making a trail of your footsteps on the way. For example, grab a bit of fabric and stick it to a tree, do a jumping jack on a random street corner (you’ll never forget that), and you’ll be able to work your way back to where you started. Dora The Explorer would quite literally be shaking in her little white sneakers if she saw you do that.

Become a budding astrologer

It’s pretty crazy to think that people used to look up instead of down when it came to finding directions. But you can do the same: bring out your inner rugged outdoorsman and check out the sun, wind, and your shadow all to help find your route home. Once you remember the sun sets in the west, weather patterns move from west to east and that shadows will show you south at noon. You’ll be ready to galivant your way home without a phone in no time.

Be A Tourist

Have you ever noticed how many people stop and ask for directions when you’re out in the city? Pretend to be one of them for a day and you might find that it’s a little easier to get around. Do your best American accent impersonation (just try and mimic an iconic line that Ethan Hawke or Julia Roberts had blurted out in a film) to sweeten the deal too. Who knows, you could end up hitting it off and become besties with a truly cooked origin story.

Get A Little Map

Did you know they still get printed? Carrying a little map with you is not only handy, but it’s an easy way to feel like you’re the side character in a Wes Anderson movie. You might love it so much that you’ll never need to open up your phone again.

Get To An Info Desk

Pretty much every shopping centre has one, duck in there, have a yarn, and you might even find out something you never knew about the place you’ve spent your life in. Plus there’s bound to be a bunch of travel brochures – you can never have too many of them!



So, reckon you could actually make your way home from a chaotic night out or manage a day in a new place without your phone? Or are you just a little too attached?…



