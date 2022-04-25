The internet (including me) has completely fallen in love with Netflix’s adorably wholesome queer teen show Heartstopper.

Hearstopper is a beautiful story based on Alice Oseman‘s hugely popular webcomic of the same name. It follows openly gay nerd Charlie Spring (Joe Locke) and rugby player/golden retriever if it were a human Nick Nelson (Kit Connor) as they develop an unlikely friendship at an all-boys school and come to realise it might be something more.

The show premiered this Anzac Day long weekend. And I cried, I awed, I lived, I loved and I laughed.

Charlie and Nick’s love story was everything I wish I had as a kid. For older queers watching it, Heartstopper is a bittersweet tale of what life could have been if people were more accepting of same-sex attraction and LGBTQIA+ identities and experiences at school.

But it’s also just really fkn cute.

The show also follows the lives of Charlie’s other friends at school. That includes his best friends adorably grumpy film buff Tao (William Gao) and Elle (Yasmin Finney). Elle is a trans-female student who moved from Charlie’s school to an all-girls school and is played by an actual trans woman (!!!).

Nick does an “Am I Gay?” quiz when he starts to question his sexuality. He later learns he’s bisexual after he catches himself getting the hots for both Kiera Knightley and Orlando Bloom in Pirates of the Caribbean. Finally, some incredible bisexual and pansexual representation in a teen show.

the most real thing ever been put in a show #heartstopper pic.twitter.com/fqSKILc1bI — best of pirates of the caribbean (@bestofpotc) April 22, 2022

thank you #heartstopper for giving us nick nelson. for giving bisexual people such healthy representation. to see him figure himself out, understand he is bi and tell his mum on his own terms in his own time and for her to just hug him pic.twitter.com/kVNjrmDGLM — b. 🍂 | NICK N CHARLIE WEEK (@nelsonsprjng) April 22, 2022

The series has been celebrated with open arms by fans and fellow queers alike for the way it captures queer young love, queer discovery and queer friendships.

“Heartstopper is a queer show made for and by queer people and I fucking love it,” said one fan in a viral Tweet.

heartstopper is an queer show made for and by queer people and i fucking love it — will 🍂 (@chronicintp) April 23, 2022

“I’m not even gonna lie[,] Hearstopper is the best thing that’s ever happened to me,” added another viewer.

im not even gonna lie. heartstopper is the best thing that’s ever happened to me. — charlie 🍂 (@hrtstoppermalec) April 24, 2022

heartstopper is probably one of the best book to film adaptations i have ever seen i’ve never seen anything stick to the book so accurately — liv 🍂 (@FOREVERNlCK) April 22, 2022

Others have brought up how perfect the cast is.

anyways this is literally the same image side note i would die for nick nelson #heartstopper pic.twitter.com/S8HyfbZNjh — bug ❣️ (@snugbug_) April 22, 2022

what the actual fu- pic.twitter.com/TeMtFCN9Pl — sky 🐶 crying over heartstopper (@lgbtlunar) April 23, 2022

Several fans also gushed over the parallels between Charlie and Nick over the season. Charlie tells his sister Tori (Jenny Walser) he wants someone who wants to be with him after his then-not-out-smooching-pal Ben (Sebastian Croft) pretends he doesn’t know him in front of others. Nick later tells Charlie “I like being with you”.

Please. My gay heart can only handle so much cuteness.

I feel we are not talking about this parallel enough and I have a lot of feelings@AliceOseman #Heartstopper pic.twitter.com/zFDUzvIam9 — Erica (@thefrizz13) April 24, 2022

// heartstopper spoilers ok but this parallel scene with nick and charlie absolutely DEVASTATED me. pic.twitter.com/NKMDi14LPE — mils ✩˚.⋆ (@thelorebitch) April 23, 2022

Here are some of the other best tweets about the infectiously romantic and adorable vibes of Netflix’s Heartstopper.

i can’t believe that heartstopper is a real show that i can say is finally out pic.twitter.com/4nMf2suJYI — did the heartstopper show come out today? (@DidHeartstopper) April 22, 2022

the last 10 minutes of heartstopper are more effective to me than therapy could ever be — reagh 🍂 heartstopper spoilers (@heartstoppah) April 23, 2022

charlie should’ve known immediately that Nick liked him just from this line pic.twitter.com/wO0Sa4P6uh — ًshola 🍂 heartstopper spoilers (@willesimaug) April 24, 2022

i wanna be held the way nick nelson holds charlie spring pic.twitter.com/LoNNHWUeTp — alex !! 🍂 (@hrtstopped) April 23, 2022

yeah imma need twelve more seasons, six spinoffs, a live action concert, and three movies #Heartstopper pic.twitter.com/qIRp6ZLTBD — 𝖇𝖗𝖚𝖏𝖆 𝖍𝖊𝖈𝖆𝖙𝖊 HEARTSTOPPER 𝖜𝖎𝖈𝖈𝖆𝖓 (@brujaxwiccan) April 22, 2022

finished what the hell am i supposed to do now #Heartstopper pic.twitter.com/eG0fFwu912 — soph 🍂 heartstopper spoilers (@joeyypotter) April 22, 2022

Good morning i think im gonna go rewatch heartstopper pic.twitter.com/t0YCexurVi — Bea 🍂 ALMOST SUMMERRR (@Beaaverr_) April 23, 2022

the comic. the show. pic.twitter.com/xN0ZH6uk6N — best of heartstopper (@hstopperarchive) April 22, 2022

nick nelson storyline pic.twitter.com/CdpzpXBOYz — di 🍂 heartstopper spoilers (@francesjanvi3r) April 24, 2022

the animations around nick and charlie pic.twitter.com/uQJurzER5N — best of heartstopper (@hstopperarchive) April 24, 2022

thinking abt how the blue characters all parallel eachother bc they’re the ones a bit more sure of themselves/their identities, and the red ones are the ones who aren’t so sure or confident in themselves yet, but slowly & surely figure out how to get there with support :’) pic.twitter.com/qfYAo5hJgT — reagh 🍂 heartstopper spoilers (@heartstoppah) April 24, 2022

shout out to nick nelson for being the best boyfriend in cinematic history #heartstopper pic.twitter.com/Cbb6CRaQed — di 🍂 heartstopper spoilers (@francesjanvi3r) April 23, 2022

love in heartstopper <3 pic.twitter.com/wEVUnGc6Kt — em 🍂 heartstopper spoilers (@sprjngnelson) April 22, 2022

You can catch Heartstopper on Netflix. Or watch it for the tenth time since it came out on Friday like me.