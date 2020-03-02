Being in one of the biggest Netflix shows absolutely comes with its dizzying highs, but also terrifying lows, as Finn Wolfhard has found out the tough way. In a new interview, the 17-year-old actor and muso has talked about his history with being stalked by adult ‘Stranger Things’ fans right from the very beginning, when he was 13.

A literal underage child. Incessantly followed and hassled by ADULTS. Jesus Christ.

Finn Wolfhard recounted some standout incidents that have left him feeling wildly uncomfortable in a new interview for Paris-based Mastermind Magazine – and reported by Page Six – divulging that coming of age in the public eye isn’t all it’s cracked up to be.

“When I was 13, some adults followed me back to my condo when I was shooting ‘It,’” he said.

“‘Stranger Things’ had just come out, and I was by myself. As I walked faster, they walked faster, and I was getting a bit antsy by the time I got to the door.

“Suddenly, they were like, ‘Hey, dude, can we get a selfie?’ And I was like, ‘No you can’t have a selfie! How about don’t follow children?'”

Following a young teen to their home isn’t the only thing that Finn Wolfhard has found out his fans will do to get a selfie, and went on in the interview about a time when his taxi was followed, and when he got out, the fan continued to follow and harass him to his face.

I mean, Finn’s a guy too, so can you even imagine what it must have been like for his women co-stars like Millie Bobby Brown or Natalia Dyer? You’d think that adults would be more mindful about literally chasing down children and how that, you know, LOOKS. But apparently not.

Finn also talked about how gigs with his old band, Calpurnia, have gone pear-shaped because of the crowds and recalled one show in Brazil where the crowd actually broke the barricade and nearly injured one Ryan Reynolds.

“I’ve had to stop shows because people were getting crushed, and Ryan Reynolds almost got injured in Brazil when he went to the barricade,” he said. “It was lucky that the hundred people who fell over it weren’t hurt.”

God, can we all just calm down and maybe stop following literal children, please? I feel like I really shouldn’t have to say that but, here we are.