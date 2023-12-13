Everyone Should Work A Customer-Facing Job At Least Once In Their Lives

Recently, I’ve been watching Rostered On. It’s an Aussie comedy series (which is free to watch now on PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION) that follows the lives of retail employees at definitely-not-inspired-by-Harvey-Norman-store, “Electroworld”.

With eps only running for around twenty minutes each, it’s a hilarious sketch comedy that really cuts to the heart of what it means to be a retail employee. And, if you’ve ever worked in a customer-facing job, you know how soul-crushing it can be.

From customer’s trying to return items without a receipt (“Sure, Jan, I’m definitely going to believe you bought that never-been-stocked-before item from this store.”), or being called a “Good girl”, by men old enough to be your grandad just for taking a slice of carrot cake to their table, working in retail or hospitality definitely builds character.

I say this as someone who now works in an air-conditioned office (complete with a fully-stocked snack cupboard), who can choose to take their breaks when it suits them (versus being told to go quickly because “it’s quiet”), and who can work from home a few days a week in full goblin mode without being fired.

Like anything, there are pros and cons to both types of jobs.

Some days I genuinely miss being able to be on my feet for 95% of my work shift (rather than the other way around). And the feeling of counting up the till and being totally done with your work for the day is a feeling you don’t get as often when chained behind a computer.

But, I believe, everyone should work in a customer-facing job at least once in their lives (and for at least three months).

It teaches you so much about the human psyche. I swear I learnt more about my fellow humans by slinging flat whites than I did in four years of a communications degree. Here’s why.

“How To Be A Grown-Up” school

For many people, a customer-facing job will be the first one they gain during or after high school. Working a customer-facing job while you’re still learning how to be a functioning adult is a great way to gain a whole bunch of skills.

This includes discipline (yes, I used to get up at 5 am in zero-degree Melbourne weather to open the cafe). You may learn how to properly clean a bathroom, or how to take stock and balance out a cashier’s till.

You learn how to work with people who may not be your cup of tea and how to deal with managers (both good and bad). It’s basically a school for how to become a functioning member of society.

Patience is a virtue

As the saying goes, “The customer is always right”. They’re not, but the patience you grow by apologising for giving that guy an almond flat white instead of the “oat he asked for” (he definitely said almond), is a great skill.

After having dealt with shitty customers, I now have so much more tolerance for my current colleagues (and people in general).

Learn how to multi-task

Working in a customer-facing job often teaches you how to multi-task. You’ve just taken an order from table three, the bell is dinging to send food out and you still need to grab that ketchup for table seven after you’ve cleared table two. Phew.

It ain’t for the weak. And those multi-tasking skills can help you out in so many life situations going forward. It also helps you to realise that your friend/ colleague/ mum probably also has 100 balls in the air just as you do. It helps you to be less upset when someone drops one at your feet.

Bond with friends

The friends I made when working in hospitality are some of the longest I’ve had. You’re usually bonding over crappy pay, empathising over sore feet from standing behind a counter, and helping each other out by giving warnings of cranky customers. Of course, you can still become really close with corporate colleagues but being in the trenches of a customer-facing job every day really makes you become close – quickly.

So, while I don’t believe in enforced military service, I do believe that the majority of people should work in a customer-facing job for a few months. The character you build can help carry you through the rest of your life and career. Plus, you’ll yearn for the friends and family discounts and free coffees once you’re stuck behind a laptop.

