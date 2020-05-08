Opus Design are seeking a full time Senior Retail Sales Assistant (SYD) to create the high level of customer service that their store is renowned for. To apply you should have extensive retail experience, preferably in a gifts and homewares/furniture background, great presentation skills and roster flexibility. If this sounds like you apply here!

Circle In are hiring a full time Technical Support/ Junior Developer (MELB) to provide technical assistance across their team and their customers. In the role you will also develop new product solutions, onboard new customers, resolve any technical issues with the platform and address any ongoing support problems that may arise. If you are a natural born techie, have experience with WordPress or similar CMS and have customer support experience, apply here!

Ruusk are seeking a part time E-Commerce and Digital Marketing Coordinator (SYD) to help build their customer relationships and manage their digital marketing messaging and strategy. The role will include digital marketing strategy and implementation, managing our CRM, copywriting, updating the website and other studio admin tasks such as managing customer enquiries. The ideal candidate will have digital Marketing or eCommerce experience within the retail industry and be comfortable with Shopify and Mailchimp. If this sounds like you read more info here!

Still job hunting? Find out more about our ethical jobs & non-for-profit jobs, jobs in WA and our jobs in Sydney, Perth, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Gold Coast and more.