The campest day of the year has finally graced us, with Eurovision Song Contest finally gracing our screens in all its bedazzled glory. But if you’re not a fan of waking up at 5am to watch a bunch of pop music REALNESS, we’ve got all the deets here. Fair warning: spoilers ahead.

Who won Eurovision Song Contest 2023?

2023’s Eurovision contest has wrapped up and the winner is…

SWEDEN!

To be honest, it was a fkn blowout. The jury vote left them with 340 points, clearly leading over Israel, Italy, and Finland.

But then the audience vote rolled in, with Sweden becoming neck and neck with the crowd favourite, Finland. After the public vote, Sweden managed to secure the crown with 583 points, while Finland came in second with 526 votes.

Viewers at home were, in the nicest way, absolutely PISSED about the results, already hailing Finland’s entrant as their new overlord.

Some even theorised that Sweden won so they could host next year’s Eurovision, which coincidentally coincides with ABBA’s 50th anniversary.

I’m not saying I’m a conspiracy theorist, but someone go fetch my tin-foil hat.

he didn't win eurovision but won our hearts and thats what matters #Eurovision2023 pic.twitter.com/qrdpxvQKs4 — maria (@hjyeogf) May 13, 2023

Where did Australia come in Eurovision 2023?

Surprisingly, Australia actually kinda slayed (?), with 151 points overall, earning them the ninth spot. PRETTY GOOD!

However, during SBS’s live coverage, it was revealed that Australia actually WON the public vote for semi-final two. Yesssss, kings!!!

What were the final results of Eurovision 2023?

The final top 10 results were as follows:

Sweden Finland Israel Italy Norway Ukraine Belgium Estonia Australia Czechia

Who represented Australia in Eurovision 2023?

Australia’s reps were Voyager, a couple of Perth locals with a penchant for prog rock, 80s-style synths, and even screamo breakdowns. Fuck. Yeah.

The group donned black sequined suits (of course).

Voyager’s lead singer Daniel Estrin holds a day job as an immigration lawer.

“I think I might be the first lawyer to take part in Eurovision,” he told SBS.

“If someone told me that 20 years ago a progressive synth metal band from Perth would be on the Eurovision stage, I’d be like, ‘you’re dreaming mate’, so this is phenomenal. I didn’t think this would be something we’d be doing at this point of our career.”

Unfortunately, they only copped 21 votes from the public (the AUDACITY), leaving them cemented in the tail end of the top ten.

Sweden’s winner, Loreen, is only the second performer to win Eurovision twice.

“This is overwhelming. I’m so happy and so thankful. Thank you for this. This is for you. Thank you,” she said after being crowned.

Peep Sweden and Finland’s performances below:

You can’t help but feel for poor Germany, who ended up with a measly 18 points. Thoughts, prayers, etc.

Of course, Eurovision isn’t Eurovision without a series of unhinged Tweets. Enjoy.

For anyone being confused about why Australia is competing. This is the current map of Europe #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/PNzbQZ9dQO — Barbara 🌸 (@QueenBumble_B) May 13, 2023

What you need to know about Australia's entry is that we decided to send our most popular keytar-wielding immigration lawyer, who got his mates in his band to pull that together while also working on helping Ukrainian refugees settle in Australia #Eurovision #SBSEurovision https://t.co/7jAZ3UwLXT — Triana Butler (@trianabutler) May 13, 2023

the public vote did so many of my favourite artists dirty including australia this eurovision — Montaigne (@actualmontaigne) May 13, 2023

The crowd watching Loreen win when they wanted Finland to win #Eurovision #Eurovision2023 pic.twitter.com/SSSnkGnFiX — Alex (@alexr_241) May 13, 2023

we all know who received the most public votes #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/5QgjreH8sM — esc week 🇸🇮🇫🇮🇷🇸 (@SlimyPorko) May 13, 2023