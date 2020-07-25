It’s already been a pretty rough year for talk show titan Ellen DeGeneres, with various guests from her show and even her own production staff starting to turn on her.

Now, there’s trouble on a different fronts, with reports that she and wife Portia de Rossi had their Los Angeles home broken into over the weekend of July 4th.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office says that the pair were likely targeted due to their celebrity status, and it is understood that “high value jewelry and watches” were among the items stolen.

Ellen and Portia are among numerous celebrities to be targeted by thieves in recent months.

ABC News in the US reports that others including Alanis Morissette, Nicki Minaj, Rihanna, Emmy Rossum, Jaime Pressly, David Spade and Christina Milian have also been robbed.

The LAPD said in a recent statement:

“[We] have become aware of a series of residential burglaries targeting actors, producers, musicians, and professional athletes living in the Los Angeles area.”

It is unclear as yet whether we have some kind of new Bling Ring situation on our hands, but watch this space for more.