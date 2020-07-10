Delightful man, Elijah Wood, says he would love to cameo in Amazon’s ginormous Lord of the Rings series, if possible. With what we know already, this is probably unlikely, but you know never, I guess.

Speaking to the folks at IndieWire, Wood said he’s very keen to know all the details about the series. “I’m super fascinated by what they’re doing with the show,” he said. “They’re calling it The Lord of the Rings, but I think that’s slightly misleading. From what I understand, the material they are working on exists chronologically further back in history in the lore of Lord of the Rings or Middle Earth than any characters represented in Lord of the Rings. It sounds more Silmarillion era. Not to get nerdy, but it’s the Second Age of Middle Earth.”

Look at him go, look at him bloody go.

To be clear though, Wood isn’t involved in the series so he says he knows as much as you or I would… which is not much. However, he’d definitely cameo in the series if given the chance.

“If there was a world where that made sense and was organic to what they’re doing than yes. Look, any excuse to get to go to New Zealand to work on something I am absolutely there.”

Fair enough.

As for what we do know, Amazon announced the main cast of the series in January. Robert Aramayo, who starred as a young Ned Stark in season 6 and 7 of Game of Thrones, will lead the cast. He’s joined by Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, MarkellaKavenagh, and Joseph Mawle. I wrote up a lil’ who’s who back when the news first broke, if you want to learn more.

We also know the main crew.

You know it’s going to be a mammoth series when Amazon chooses to create a trailer just to announce the crew, who – by the way – are all extremely accomplished.

Meet our Fellowship. pic.twitter.com/Npouu6ZlRt — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) July 27, 2019

Amazon has yet to release an official release date for the series, but we’ll keep you updated. In the meantime, you can sign up for Amazon’s 30-day free trial here.

To conclude, I’d like to turn our attention back to that time Elijah Wood visited an island in Animal Crossing to sell his turnips.