8 Crew Members Reportedly Rushed To Hospital After Incident On Set Of Film Starring Eddie Murphy

Eight people have reportedly been taken to hospital after an incident occurred on the set of a film starring Eddie Murphy. The film, titled The Pickup, is set to star Murphy alongside Pete Davidson, Keke Palmer and Marshawn Lynch. The incident happened when two vehicles collided during the filming of an action scene.

The first vehicle involved is a smaller, black car. A larger shipping container-like truck was also involved.

Judging from footage obtained by TMZ, both vehicles are driving down what looks to be an airport runway.

The truck sits a few metres behind the black car for most of the minute-long video. However, halfway through, the truck nudges the smaller vehicle from the side, with both cars skidding sideways for a distance.

The truck then abruptly flips over, rotating in the air over the black car before landing on the grass next to the road wheels-down.

According to People, five crew members were in the back of the truck. All of them sustained serious injuries. Two crew members can be seen being flung out of the back doors of the truck after it landed.

“To know my friends who I consider family are being thrown around the back of the armoured truck it’s just so infuriating. It shouldn’t have happened,” one source who works on the production told People.

“It’s so traumatising,” they said, after watching the video, admitting they’d “choked up”.

Eddie Murphy was reportedly not on set at the time of the incident.

Earlier this week, a spokesperson Amazon MGM Studios offered a statement, saying that “on April 20, an accident occurred on the set of The Pickup during a rehearsed 2nd unit action sequence.

“Unfortunately, the sequence did not go as planned and several members of the crew were injured as a result …. All safety precautions were reviewed prior to and monitored during the shoot.”

More to come.

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images.