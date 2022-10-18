Yet another season of Drag Race is upon us because one simply cannot sashay away from this deep obsession. This time the canucks are up against the rest of the drag universe in Canada Vs. The World. It’s got a cast list that actually goes pretty hard and Down Under is finally being represented in “the world” part of the cast.

Canada’s Drag Race: Canada Vs. The World brings the creme de la creme (and not the Ben De La Creme) of the world’s Drag Race alumni into the second season of its international competition.

The trailer dropped on Tuesday and revealed the cast for this year’s race for the global crown. It’s got some of your faves from the UK, the US and down under up against fierce queens from the land of mounties and poutine.

New Zealand’s Anita Wigl’it is carrying the torch for Australia and NZ’s representation, marking our debut in the international competition. Joining her on “The World” side are Ra’Jah O’Hara, the doctor reverend Silky Nutmeg Ganache and UK’s Vanity Milan and Victoria Scone.

Meanwhile, Icesis Couture, Kendall Gender, Rita Baga and Stephanie Prince make up the band of maple-glazed Canadians vying for the title of Queen of the World.

Honestly what a stacked cast of queens, it’s going to be a hell of a competition this season. Our faves Brooke Lynn Hytes, Brad Goreski and Traci Melchor will be back in the judges’ seats, too.

Canada’s Drag Race: Canada Vs. The World is set to be a six-episode smackdown for the crown and will premiere on November 18 in the US. So we can probably expect it to land on Stan on November 19.

You can catch up on all of the 400,000 seasons in the Drag Race universe right now on Stan in preparation for one of these queens to reign supreme.