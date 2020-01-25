Overnight, the delightful cast of Schitt’s Creek – Dan Levy, his dad Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara and Annie Murphy – appeared on Watch What Happens Live to talk about the final season of the show.

During the after-show portion, Andy Cohen took a call from “Nick from Canada”, who wanted to ask “the iconic Dan Levy” about the ways that the series he created has put a gay character at the forefront.

He asked what it means to Levy to have “massive billboard ads” for Schitt’s Creek that show him kissing another man, and whether he thought such a thing would even be possible growing up.

The actor responded:

“That’s a great question, and no, I didn’t think so, and that’s why it means so much to me and why I pushed so hard. I think our show has always been an expression of love in all its iterations, and to celebrate this last season with a giant two-storey billboard of two men kissing on Sunset Boulevard is the most badass move we could have done. I could not be more proud of it an proud of everything that the show stands for …”

Dan Levy was then asked when he came out, and the story was sweet. He said that he around 18, and his dad Eugene chimed in to say:

“I believe it was mom who just actually said, ‘Okay, are you gay?'”

“She did,” said Dan. “My mom asked me over for lunch one day and I said, ‘Yes’. She almost knew. My mom and I have a very close relationship in that sense and it almost felt like she knew that I was ready.”

“We knew for the longest time,” added Eugene. “We were waiting and then mom couldn’t wait any longer.”

You can see the discussion at around the 5.20 mark in the below video