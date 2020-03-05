Art appears to be imitating life again because coronavirus porn is now a very real thing. And there’s your introduction.

Vice has reported on a video on Pornhub called, and it pains me to type this, “Deserted Wuhan”, where a man in a hazmat suit walks through the city in China and gets attacked by a woman who has coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. And then they fuck. The couple behind the video is a duo by the name of Spicy x Rice. Another of their videos is titled in all caps “TSA agent detains woman suspected of coronavirus” – a classic plot, adapted to current headlines. Spicy told Vice that he believes people are attracted to COVID-19 themed porn for the same reason people scare themselves shitless watching horror movies.

“We are all searching for things that make us come alive,” he told Vice. “COVID-19 is something that brings fear and mystery to pretty much everyone in the world right now… You need to be able to feel something, and what better way to make you feel something than the global crisis we are all in right now.”

The video is obviously NSFW, but there’s a teaser on Spicy x Rice’s Twitter if you’re curious.

I never in all my life… would imagine i would be in a Vice article….. I'm ready to die now… life goals complete pic.twitter.com/P6uN35fwgM — Spicy x Rice ????Motherboard #1???? (@SpicyRice87) March 4, 2020

And if you’re still calling bullshit on all of this, I went ahead – on company time – and searched “coronavirus” on Pornhub. As did Vice, but I didn’t believe them. I should’ve believed them. More than 100 videos (123 at the time of writing) popped up on the porn site, with varied takes on the best treatment for COVID-19. One video suggests you suck it out. All videos seemed to feature masks.

Vice also chatted to porn performer Chase Poundher and his partner Little Squirtles, the couple behind the video “COVID-19 Coronavirus: Horny Slut Has to Use Protection During Outbreak!” This video begins with a bit of dialogue between Chase and Little Squirtles, as the former educates the latter on the coronavirus outbreak and mask safety. Little Squirtles just wants to get “dicked down”, but Chase wants to make sure they use proper protection.

“But I hate condoms,” Little Squirtles says.

“I’m not talking about condoms,” Chase replies.

And bam.

Chase told Vice that he wanted to raise awareness about the respiratory illness, and inform their viewers / fans about wearing masks.

Right, well, there are currently 41 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in Australia.

