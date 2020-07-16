Tonight’s episode of Bachelor In Paradise saw our first intruder Jess enter paradise, and the claws have already come out between a few of the girls.

Listen, I know it’s a reality TV show and we all ~live~ for the drama but we really need to talk about Cass and her totally inappropriate behaviour in tonight’s episode.

Not just a bit of light bitching, we’re talking some real Regina George shit.

Cass putting out serious Regina George vibes #BachelorInParadiseAU pic.twitter.com/howioGjgv2 — Catherine K (@catskipants) July 16, 2020

There’s a lot to unpack here, so you might want to sit down for this.

For starters, she blatantly slut-shamed Jess behind her back for working as a stripper. It goes without saying that there’s nothing wrong with sex work, but this is even more upsetting considering Ciarran – who Cass was absolutely keen on – has also worked as a stripper (which again is totally fine).

Ciarran walked in naked, cheated on his ex, pursued her friend, pashed Abbie because he didnt get a kiss from Cass, & is moving on to a 3rd woman in 48 hrs. He's a fan favourite & loved by the whole cast while Abbie & Jess are bullied & slut-shamed. ???????????? #BachelorInParadiseAU pic.twitter.com/NtH0AebTQY — Claire Boland (@ClaireLBoland) July 16, 2020

Obviously, sex work isn’t everyone’s cup of tea (although you should hear this sex worker’s take on it if you’re vehemently against it), but you don’t get to pick and choose who you support and who you slut-shame. Pick one.

So Jess being a former stripper is unacceptable to Cass but Ciarran being a former stripper, admitted cheater and player is totally fine with her? Ok sis, keep clowning #BachelorInParadiseAU pic.twitter.com/7hastS52dA — Bridget (@staybridget) July 16, 2020

Do you like tatted up strippers? Or do you *not* like tatted up strippers?

Hey Cass, quick question hun: why are you shaming Jess for being a tatted up stripper when you’re actively pursuing a tatted up stripper? #BachelorInParadiseAU — Bethany (@_bethanyp) July 16, 2020

It’s 2020 and we simply aren’t going to tolerate this anti-sex work bullshit anymore.

Cass! Why is your introduction about Jess include “she’s a stripper”. That is so rude and degrading. Your insulting so many women, all at once. #BachelorInParadiseAU — Chantelle.Aries (@AriesChantelle) July 16, 2020

Cass slut shames within 3 mins of sexy Jess’ arrival – typical 90’s Adelaide gwurl. #BachelorInParadiseAU — Catarina (@issue_september) July 16, 2020

After exposing her as a stripper before she even had the chance to defend herself (or tell people herself), Cass proceeded to make a snide comment about Jess’ weight.

What the farkkk, did Cass just say to Jess that "she's lost weight"?! #BachelorInParadiseAU pic.twitter.com/p59pWWxwWN — HeatherCG (@HClesidia) July 16, 2020

"You've lost so much weight!" Cass activated my fight or flight response #BachelorInParadiseAU — jess mckenzie (@_jeloise) July 16, 2020

This one *really* upset fans. If you’ve ever struggled with your weight or body image, whether you’re overweight, underweight or just right, you know how damaging these comments can be, especially when you’re entering a new environment and probably already feeling anxious as hell.

It didn’t take long for Twitter users to call this moment out.

Seriously, what the fuck?

real talk, WHAT IS WRONG WITH CASS? being a bitch isn’t cute girl, drop the act #BachelorInParadiseAU pic.twitter.com/5wuJO335Fk — alysha (@intosneedy) July 16, 2020

I know, I know, reality TV shows thrive off this sort of bitching and drama, but there’s a difference between Abbie *maybe* coming across as a little intense and Cass blatantly bullying the other girls.

Whether it’s Cass to Abbie or Cass to Jess or anyone, this schoolyard bullying needs to stop.

Maybe Cass should worry more about herself than about Abbie and Jess but idk just my opinion what would I know ????????‍♀️????????‍♀️????????‍♀️ #BachelorInParadiseAU — Jaimee (@jaimeelauren1) July 16, 2020

Everyone on the show is trying to shoot their shot, and obviously feelings will get hurt. But you’d think in 2020 we could just cut it with the slut-shaming and women attacking other women, right?