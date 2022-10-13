King of my heart Brendan Fraser has said he’d be “open” to reprising his role in The Mummy series for another film. Hooly dooly, bless this Fraserenaissance because it’s producing some juicy fruit.

Fraser broached the spooky elephant in the room during an interview with Variety about his new film The Whale, which is being touted as an Oscar favourite.

“I don’t know how it would work,” he said.

“But I’d be open to it if someone came up with the right conceit.”

Someone get Mummy director Stephen Sommers on the blower, Rick O’Connell wants to put the leather holsters back on again.

Fraser didn’t hesitate to throw a bit of spicy shade at the franchise’s reboot which put another Mr Does-His-Own-Stunts Tom Cruise in the lead role instead of Fraser.

The Cruise-led run at the action-adventure flick was a bit of a flop — honestly, I barely remember its existence — which Fraser reckons is because it was lacking a crucial element: fun.

“It is hard to make that movie,” he said.

“The ingredient that we had going for our Mummy, which I didn’t see in the new one, was fun. That was what was lacking in that incarnation.

“It was too much of a straight-ahead horror movie. The Mummy should be a thrill ride, but not terrifying and scary.”

That is truly the kindest, gentlest shade ever thrown and of course it’s come from Brendan Fraser. Bless his entire sweet being.

And it’s a correct read — The Mummy is meant to be a bit scary and jumpy but still a family movie. It’s not meant to be balls-to-the-wall horror spooky! How is Universal Studios meant to make a fun and thrilling roller coaster out of a serious horror film?

Anyway, I’m going to spend the weekend watching Brendan Fraser’s The Mummy films and The Scorpion King — the only spinoff worthy of a viewing.