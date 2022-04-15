If you’ve forgotten some of the chaotically problematic storylines of Glee then don’t worry. Aussie YouTube icon Mike’s Mic tried to recap the first three seasons in a video and lost his mind.

Michael ‘Microphone’ Messineo previously tried to piece together the pretty little plot of Pretty Little Liars. Now he’s moved on to another messy staple of our Gen Z/late Millennial childhood.

Glee was a messy show. Let’s be real. Here’s just a few storylines that still haunt me to this day.

Rachel Berry (Lea Michelle) sent another high school student to a crackhouse because she was threatened by her singing skills. She accused the former Glee Club teacher of sexually abusing a student just because he didn’t give her a solo.

Mr. Schuester (Matthew Morrison) placed a bag of weed in a student’s (Corey Monteith) locker and then blackmailed him into joining the Glee Club. He also called Mike Chang (Harry Shum Jr) the “other Asian” when he was pulling names out of a hat.

Sue Sylvester (Jane Lynch) pushed a teacher down the stairs. Twice. She also stuffed two students’ lockers with dirt.

Quinn Fabray (Diana Agron) was wheelchair-prone after she got in a car accident. But she then pretended to still need the wheelchair so she could win enough votes to be Prom Queen.

The adopted mother of Quinn’s child (Idina Menzel) also had a secret affair with *checks notes* the teen father of her adopted baby (Mark Salling). That same baby daddy sang a song about a plus-size student’s size in an attempt to whoo her.

Just absolutely feral behaviour all around. Thank God we have an expert documenting it.

Ryan Murphy taught us two important thing with Glee. First, “Survivor” by Destiny’s Child and “I Will Survive” by Gloria Gaynor fuck even harder when they’re mashed together.

Secondly, it doesn’t matter if you’re straight, queer, bisexual, trans, Black, White, Asian, Hispanic, Jewish, or physically disabled, you can still be an awful and annoying person.

And that’s what you missed on Glee (probably because you repressed all traces of it).