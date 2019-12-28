NHL star Anthony Beauvillier tried to get some action off the ice over Christmas, when he took to Twitter to shoot his shot with actress Anna Kendrick.

The New York Islanders player, who has scored ten goals for the team this season, kept it short and sweet, telling the Pitch Perfect actress “hi”:

A number of mates then jumped in to help Beauvillier out by telling tales of his achievements, including former Islanders defenseman Bruno Gervais, who replied:

“Remember Beau when you saved me from a burning building, cooked me a 7 course meal and taught me 8 languages, that was a great day.”

Remember Beau when you saved me from a burning building, cooked me a 7 course meal and taught me 8 languages , that was a great day — Bruno Gervais (@bruno_gervais27) December 26, 2019

Fans then jumped in with increasingly elaborate stories of heroism:

Hey Beau, The folks at @NASA called, looks like they're gonna need you to save the world from another planet-ending asteroid again. Yeah I know, it's getting old saving the world, but face it you're our only hope! Thanks, the entire world owes you for your sacrifice! — Gives No Pucks #WJC2020???????????? (@afewpucksshort) December 26, 2019

Hey Anthony thanks again for paying a whole years worth of my rent. I don’t know how I can repay you. Much love — Isles Ranter (@IslesRanter) December 26, 2019

Unfortunately for Anthony Beauvillier, it appears that Anna Kendrick is not interested. She took to Twitter overnight to reply to his original tweet, saying:

“These replies have been my entertainment for the last two days. Thank you all for regaling me with the true tales of this man’s heroism.”

These replies have been my entertainment for the last two days. Thank you all for regaling me with the true tales of this man’s heroism. — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) December 27, 2019

So there you have it. Sadly, this holiday romance was not meant to be.

Kendrick is reportedly in a long-term relationship with British cinematographer Ben Richardson, but the two have never publicly confirmed any dating rumours.