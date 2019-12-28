NHL star Anthony Beauvillier tried to get some action off the ice over Christmas, when he took to Twitter to shoot his shot with actress Anna Kendrick.

The New York Islanders player, who has scored ten goals for the team this season, kept it short and sweet, telling the Pitch Perfect actress “hi”:

A number of mates then jumped in to help Beauvillier out by telling tales of his achievements, including former Islanders defenseman Bruno Gervais, who replied:

“Remember Beau when you saved me from a burning building, cooked me a 7 course meal and taught me 8 languages, that was a great day.”

Fans then jumped in with increasingly elaborate stories of heroism:

Unfortunately for Anthony Beauvillier, it appears that Anna Kendrick is not interested. She took to Twitter overnight to reply to his original tweet, saying:

“These replies have been my entertainment for the last two days. Thank you all for regaling me with the true tales of this man’s heroism.”

So there you have it. Sadly, this holiday romance was not meant to be.

Kendrick is reportedly in a long-term relationship with British cinematographer Ben Richardson, but the two have never publicly confirmed any dating rumours.

Image: Getty Images / Mike Stobe / Jim Spellman