PEDESTRIAN.TV has teamed up with Disney+ to celebrate 'Free Guy', streaming on Disney+ from September 29.

To celebrate the arrival of Free Guy on Disney+, the streaming giant is giving you the chance to win a home theatre setup worth $4,000. Say it with me, folks: a home theatre set up worth $4,000 big ones.

Enter Now For Your Chance To Win A Home Entertainment Package, On Us!



The ‘uge prize includes a super schmick 55″ OLED TV, a channel sound bar, a one-year Disney+ subscription, a $200 JB Hi-Fi voucher and a $200 Uber Eats voucher. Think of how many blockbuster hits you could watch on that bad boy.

Keen? YIEW. All you have to do is tell us what you would do if you were trapped in a video game for a chance to win big. If you ask moi, I would simply live on my Animal Crossing island and apologise to all my neighbours for abandoning them a year ago. And then I would banish all the weeds – dear god, Fern Island is probably chock-full of them by now.

But enough of that, it’s time to talk about Free Guy.

Starring Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery, and Taika Waititi – what a cast – Free Guy tells the story of a bank teller named Guy who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game, and decides to become the hero of his own story.

In a world where there are no limits, Guy is determined to be the guy who saves his world.

Check out the trailer if you haven’t already:

Free Guy is streaming on Disney+ from September 29.