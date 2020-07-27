NSW coronavirus hotspots are being added every day. To make life easier for you, we’ve rounded up the current restaurants and other locations where COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, and health authorities are advising patrons to take certain precautions and testing measures.

This will be a rolling list with regular updates. It is so important that you adhere to the advice and directions given – the only way to prevent an outbreak is to act quickly. Get tested, self isolate if you’re directed to, and do it all properly.

List Of Current Hotspots In NSW

These venues are currently listed as locations where, if you were present on the dates below, you need to immediately get tested and self-isolate for 14 days from the date you were last there (so for example, if you went to The Apollo on the 23rd July, you need to self-isolate until the 6th August). This self-isolation period is mandatory, even if your test is negative.

Also, if you get a negative test but then develop symptoms, you need to go get re-tested.

Thai Rock Restaurant, Potts Point: Wednesday 15 July to Saturday 25 July inclusive if you attended this restaurant for two hours or more.

The Apollo in Potts Point: Thursday 23 to Friday 25 July (test if you show symptoms)

Mounties, Mount Pritchard: Thursday 23 July between 12 midnight and 3am, Friday 24 July between 11am to 3pm and 8pm to midnight; Saturday 25 July midnight to 3am (test if you show symptoms)

St Brendan’s Catholic Church, Bankstown: Thursday 16 July – 6.30pm to 7.30pm, Saturday 18 July – 10am to 11am funeral.

Batemans Bay Soldiers Club: Monday 13 July, Wednesday 15 July, Thursday 16 July, Friday 17 July.

Our Lady of Mt Carmel, Mount Pritchard: Sunday July 19 – 7.30am to 8.30am

Ausia Funeral Services, Fairfield East: Friday 17 July – 1pm to 8pm

St John of God Lawn, Rookwood: Saturday 18 July – 11.30am to 1pm burial.

Our Lady of Lebanon Cathedral in Harris Park: Wednesday 15 July – 5.30pm Mass, Thursday 16 July – 6pm Mass, Friday 17 July – 1pm funeral and 6pm Mass.

Anytime Fitness Gym, Merrylands: Tuesday 14 July – 8.30pm to 10.30pm

Plus Fitness Campbelltown: 9am to 10am, Saturday 11 July.

West Leagues Club Campbelltown: Friday 10 July 8pm to midnight, Sunday 12 July, midnight to 2.30am.

Thai Rock restaurant in Wetherill Park: Thursday 9 July to Sunday 12 July, Tuesday 14 July.

Crossroads Hotel Casula: Friday 3 July to Friday 10 July.

Planet Fitness Casula: Saturday 4 July to Friday 10 July.

Picton Hotel in Picton: Saturday 4 July, Sunday 5 July, Thursday 9 July, Friday 10 July.

List Of Locations Being Monitored In NSW

For these locations, you don’t need to self-isolate for 14 days, unless you develop symptoms of coronavirus. It’s important to monitor yourself and if you have any symptom, even mild, to get tested and self-isolate.

An Restaurant, Bankstown: Thursday 23 July, 9am to 11am

Pritchard’s Hotel Bistro, Mount Pritchard: 23 July between 7pm to 7.45pm

Tan Viet Noodle House, Bankstown: Wednesday 22 July – 1pm to 2pm

Costco, Marsden Park: Sunday 19 July – 11am to 2pm.

Westfield Mount Druitt: Saturday 18 July, 1.30pm to 3.30pm.

McDonald’s Albion Park, Wednesday 15 July, 2pm to 2.30pm.

Love Supreme in Paddington: Tuesday 14 July, 5.30pm to 9pm.

Club Narooma, Narooma: Monday 13 July, 12.30pm to 2pm.

Windsor Castle Hotel, East Maitland: Monday 13 July – 6pm to 8pm.

Club Malua, Malua Bay: Sunday 12 July – 12pm to 1.30pm.

Guzman y Gomez, Hoxton Park: Sunday 12 July – 7.30pm to 9pm.

Pharmacy for Less Tahmoor: Sunday 12 July, 9am to 10.40am.

The Village Inn in Paddington: Saturday 11 July, 6.30pm to 10pm

Milky Lane in Parramatta: Saturday 11 July, 2pm to 3pm.

Hurricanes Grill, Brighton Le Sands, Saturday 11 July 6pm to 9pm.

Stockland Mall in Wetherill Park: Saturday 4 July, Sunday 5 July, Thursday 9 July to Sunday 12 July, Tuesday 14 July.

Woolworths Bowral: Saturday 11 July, 12pm to 9pm, and Sunday 12 July, 12pm to 9pm.

C1 Speed Indoor Karting, Albion Park: Saturday 11 July, 6pm to 7pm.

Bavarian Macarthur in Campbelltown, Saturday 11 July, 7.30pm to 9pm.

Macarthur Tavern, Campbelltown: Saturday 11 July, 9.15pm to 12.40am.

Mancini’s Original Woodfired Pizza, Belfield: Friday 10 July, 8pm to 9.20pm.

Kmart, Casula: Friday 10 July, 5pm to midnight.

Holy Duck!, Chippendale: Friday 10 July, 7.15pm to 9.30pm.

Frankie’s Food Factory in Milperra: Friday 10 July, 1pm to 3pm.

Rashays in North Wollongong: Saturday 11 July, 7pm to 9pm.

Bankstown YMCA in Revesby: Thursday 9 July, 4pm to 8pm, and Saturday 11 July, 8am to 12pm.

Salamander Bay Shopping Centre, Salamander Bay: Wednesday 15 July.

Salamander Bay Woolworths, Salamander Bay: 17 July between 2.30pm to closing time, 18 July between 4pm to closing time, 19 July between 12.45pm to closing time, 20 July between 3pm to closing time.

Zone Bowling Villawood: Saturday 27 June, 11am to 3pm.

These NSW coronavirus hotspots & information for visitors will be updated regularly.