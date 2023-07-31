What A Day Of Work Actually Looks Like For A Full-Time Creative In Sydney

PEDESTRIAN.TV has teamed up with Suzuki to share the compact, fuel-efficient and fashionable Suzuki Swift.

Zip around Sydney with ease in the Suzuki Swift, and from the breadth of Nadia’s recommendations, you’ll want to jump in the car ASAP.

Oh Sydney, between your harbour, that beach where people kept drowning so they made a TV show about it, and the fact that every street goes up a hill but never down one, you’ve got a lot going on. As a Melbourne local, I’m often jealous of Sydney’s booming creative environment. Despite my local stomping ground having the indie-est of sleaze, I must concede that Sydney has the more vibrant and bustling community of creatives. I mean, y’all now have your own Hollywood Quarter, meanwhile, in Melbourne, we just have Brunswick.

To back us up, we spoke with Nadia Roosens, a Sydney-based creative director, working as both a video director and a presenter. You may have also seen her face modelling for massive brands such as Supre, JD Sports, Nike and Rebel Sports. You can catch her on her social media profiles interviewing massive celebs like Flex Mami and RZA from the Wu-Tang Clan.

We chatted to Nadia about her favourite Sydney spots and how to get started as a creative.

PTV: Hi Nadia, can you describe your career and how you’ve gotten to be where you are?

Nadia: My career so far has been exciting and full of great opportunities. After graduating from university, I moved to Sydney from Brisbane and started freelancing as a fashion stylist. I wasn’t sure what I wanted to do exactly but I knew I wanted to be creative and work in media. I worked on music videos as a stylist for a few years, volunteered at a local radio station and got a part-time job at a record label. Eventually after figuring out what my strengths were, I landed a full-time role as a video producer and have since been working in digital media full-time as a presenter and producer.

How did you get started freelancing as a creative?

I started as a dancer working on music video sets, which lead to styling. I eventually began organising my own photoshoots every week, styling artists and models who wanted more experience in front of a camera or who needed press shots. I reached out to other freelancers via Instagram who were open to collaborating with me and the ball kept rolling from there. The beauty of it is that everyone involved gets something out of opportunities like this and you end up making long-time friendships and a great network of people who you can lean on when you start to book bigger campaigns. Almost seven years later I still work with the same photographers, videographers, DPs and editors.

From 9-5, what does your usual work day look like?

From 9-5, a usual working day starts with a good coffee of course. I check my emails and go over all of the work I have ahead of me for the day. I usually have a few shoots I’m working on, all in different phases of production so I’m often meeting with clients or my editors and crew to make sure everything is tracking along. Every day is different, I will either be on a set for 8-10 hours or I’m at home shooting and editing social content for different brands. My favourite working days, however, are when I get to be on camera presenting!

What advice would you give to up-and-coming freelancers?

Find a good mentor, say yes to as many opportunities as possible even if it means working for free for a while and network everywhere you go!

What were some communities in Sydney that helped prop you up?

Sydney’s underground music scene was where my career started to take shape. The music industry is full of young, creative go-getters who love to collaborate and support one another.

Does Sydney have a unique environment that shapes creatives in a different way compared to Melbourne or Brisbane?

Every city has something different to offer creatively, but Sydney has a competitive environment that pushes you to work harder. We have so many opportunities at our fingertips if you know where to look and who to collaborate with.

Who are some up-and-coming artists that you really want to spotlight?

There are so many up-and-coming artists contributing to the creative scene here. Multi-talented singer/musician/producer Logan is a great example of a young creative who can really do it all. I am also a big fan of Maina Doe, Chanel Loren and Project Peters.

Do you ever go through creative burnout? If so, how do you work through it?

I take breaks from my creative work by getting involved with sports. I play American Football so half of my year is dedicated to being on a field, getting active and competitive. I think it’s important to feel accomplished outside of your creative work because it can often feel like you’re working tirelessly in your own creative bubble. With sports, you either win or lose and then you focus on the next game which can translate really well into how you approach work and life.

What are your favourite spots in Sydney and why do you love them?

One of my favourite spots in Sydney is Gunyama Park sports field in Zetland. I love training on the turf at sunset amongst the newly developed buildings. The area is buzzing and there’s always other athletes there kicking a ball around or working out. For lunch or coffee, I enjoy going to St Jude’s Cafe in Redfern, they have a killer lobster roll on their menu. My favourite place to go on a night out would definitely be Barangaroo House, it’s got a great bar and amazing harbour views.

Who is your dream interview guest?

I would love to get involved in the sports industry more and interview professional athletes. I’ve already interviewed amazing artists like RZA and Raekwon from Wu-Tang Clan, Amine, MoneybaggYo and various local artists, so I feel like I have fulfilled my expectations in the music space. I’d love to create content with the NRL/W or even an NFL athlete. That’s my next goal!

What advice would you give to new Aussie creatives in establishing their own brand?

Content is king. It’s easier these days because of social media and our connection to the rest of the world to find your niche audience. Your biggest fans could be across the globe but how can they find you if you never share your art? Everything is an algorithm so use your platform to share your art, your journey and your voice and eventually you’ll find the audience that resonates with you. Your brand will build from whatever it is that you’re good at and whatever you’re passionate about.

With its compact size, sharp steering and features such as Apple CarPlay and satellite navigation, Suzuki Swift will help you zip around Sydney with ease.

