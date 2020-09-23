PEDESTRIAN.TV has teamed up with UNSW to help you figure out what you wanna do.

Hello and welcome to What Am I Doing In Life 101, I’ll be your unqualified professor for the next two minutes.

I believe it’s safe to say that almost everyone has had that moment where they think, ‘Where do I go from here?’

While having this momentary thought from time to time is definitely normal, the panic is understandable all the same. Figuring out life is a tricky business.

So, that’s why I’m here to help, armed with a questionnaire that just might give you some ideas about where you’re headed. The questionnaire is far more thorough than the standard ‘You’re going to be a Power Ranger when you grow up!’ – it takes into account your current interests, responses to the questions and where you currently stand in life.

Whether you’re a high school student or someone who’s already finished an undergrad degree and has been slogging away in their current job for a few years, we’ll give you some career suggestions and areas of study that might help you discover your dream job, or help you make a decision based off of your results.

Either way, it’s a win/win situation so you really have nothing to lose. On the contrary, a lucky two of you will have something to win. It’s a win/win/win situation.

When filling out the questionnaire, you’ll automatically go in the draw to win one of two career-starter prize packs with the following:

45-minute online session with an expert career advisor from the UNSW Student Academic & Career Success program

Apple iPad 32gb, wi-fi, 7th gen black

Beats Solo 3 Headphones black

UNSW Parker Premium Pen in Gold Finish

UNSW Black Leather Notebook

$100 JB HiFi Voucher

$100 UNSW Bookshop Voucher

At the very least, you’ll come out of this with newfound motivation, at the most, you’ll walk away with an iPad and a solution to your career-related worries.

At the absolute most, you’ll discover the meaning of life. I don’t want to oversell the questionnaire but you never know, you know?