Yakusan is a highly creative, independently owned, market leading brand experience agency that has been a consistent award finalist and winner in the Brand Experience space. Yakusan are seeking a proactive and enthusiastic full-time Sydney based Account Manager to work on fully integrated brand activations and campaigns for a number of exciting, market leading clients. This role isn’t your everyday Account Manager role, it is not only fun but incredibly diverse. They activate small and large scale integrated brand experiences and you will work across a range of exciting campaigns both state based and national. From on-premise experiences to extraordinary immersive brand events and campaigns, you will have the opportunity to work not only with fantastic clients and brands but also a range of leading public relations, content and media agencies. Reporting into a Group Account Director you will assist in the development and management of best practice, large scale, integrated brand experiences, from concept through to execution ensuring deadlines and budgets are met. You will also have the opportunity to manage your own clients and small campaigns. This role would suit someone who has experience in a client facing role, you will also need to have previous agency experience in an account service role for minimum 2-3 years, dealing with clients on a daily basis. Relationship building and excellent communication skills are a must to ensure you are delivering beyond your client’s expectations. If this sounds like you, Apply now!

THEY are a high impact, high service PR agency with a focus on results driven work. Their portfolio includes media, fashion, lifestyle and hospitality brands. THEY are currently looking for a full-time Account Manager and full-time Senior Account Manager to help them continue their growth. Their ideal candidates will have 2 years+ of PR industry experience, high attention to detail, great initiative and strong time management skills – and enjoy a fun, fast-paced and varied team working environment. The founders are hands-on and will offer support, on the job training and opportunities to be involved in a range of high profile campaigns and events. The role includes media relations, copy and press release writing, social media, database updates, campaign reporting, influencer send-outs and general administration. If you’re based in Sydney and excited about these opportunities, Apply now!

Guzman y Gomez is a multinational casual-dining and fast food restaurant chain. that specialises in Mexican cuisine. Working into their Head of Creative and Strategy, they are seeking a full-time Sydney based Social Content Creator to join their high achieving, fast paced in-house creative agency function to develop & produce video content for GYG’s social channels, with a particular focus on building and growing their TikTok presence alongside their current established social presence. This is a role that requires someone who is as strong conceptually as they are on the tools, with a true passion and understanding of social platforms and trends, native design/editing, community engagement and brand storytelling. You’ll lead the output on projects and briefs that range from GYG brand national campaigns to new product launches, people & culture stories, and new restaurant openings. You will be working alongside their in-house social, design and video specialists to make best in class content that stops thumbs, moves hearts and drives business results. To nail this role you’ll have a deep understanding of TikTok and ‘traditional’ social channels from both audience, brand and creator perspectives along with working knowledge of cameras, audio recorders, lighting, microphones, and props. If this opportunity sounds awesome, Apply now!

Ilaboptics is a design, manufacturing and distribution house, bringing a unique and eclectic portfolio of eyewear collections from across the globe. Ilaboptics is looking for a full-time Social Media Coordinator to manage accounts across their portfolio of exciting Aussie and global brand names. They are looking for an energetic and switched-on self-starter with a genuine passion for all things social and all things fashion. Ideally, you will have a minimum. of 2 years in a similar role (agency or client-side) and are equipped with the key skills required to execute social media end-to-end and hit the ground running. Your responsibilities will include: account management, social media content and copywriting. You will join a fun vibrant team based in a warehouse/showroom in Melbourne. If you’re up for this challenge, Apply now!

Vita Music Group is a boutique full-service artist management & touring company based in Melbourne, Australia. VMG is on the hunt for a Booking Agent Assistant to join the team three days a week with the option to move full-time. This is a great role for someone with the right attitude with excellent administration and communication skills. Candidates with experience working in the live music space to some capacity are preferable, and candidates with proven track records and proficiency with Xero will be offered full-time employment. In this role you will assist with: contracting and invoicing client performances and liaising with talent buyers, promoters and venues and ensure prompt payments in line with agreements. You will also assist in promoting and rolling out all booked tours, including liaising with artists, managers, venues, and promoters with ticket links, tour promotion and executing the tour strategy. If you have a passion for live music and excellent written and verbal communication skills and are Proficient with MS Office and key social media platforms this could be the role for you! Apply now!

Yakusan is a highly creative, independently owned, market leading brand experience agency that has been a consistent award finalist and winner in the Brand Experience space. Yakusan are seeking an enthusiastic, proactive and switched on full-time, Sydney based Event Coordinator to support their Production team across some exciting campaigns delivering great results for their amazing clients. This role isn’t your everyday Event Coordinator role, it is not only fun but incredibly diverse. Reporting into a Senior Producer you will be responsible for supporting their Production team in the development and delivery of best practice brand experiences and integrated campaigns, from concept through to execution. You will assist with campaign pre-production, such as venue bookings, supplier management, production schedules and event documentation, print production, sourcing, travel logistics, courier and freight management, budget planning and everything in between. Live on-site event assistance will also be required, with staffing training & management, event logistics, set build & styling management and OH&S management as part of the role. The role would suit someone with previous Event Coordinator experience or similar, who is a super organised team player, thrives in a fast-paced creative environment and is a multi-tasker extraordinaire. Sound like you? Apply now!