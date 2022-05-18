Twenty3 Live, the go to entertainment team for a number of Australia’s leading concert and event promoters, is on the hunt for a full-time Social Media Community Manager to manage socials across Twenty3 and their various clients and their tours. Current tours range from Guns N’ Roses to Snoop Dog, from Chris Rock to the Kid Laroi, from Sooshi Mango to Keith Urban, from Tiesto to Guy Sebastian, from Michael Bublé to WWE – and all things in between! As the Social Community Manager you will manage multiple social media communities, and deliver social media strategies which enhance various marketing initiatives for Twenty3 and their key clients. You will be responsible for writing copy and ensuring brand consistency in tone of voice and terminology for the social communities you manage. To be successful in this role, scheduling posts, planning content and writing creative copy will be second nature. You will instinctively know how to adapt the tone to suit the promoter, event or artist and their audiences. You will be a passionate music fan and will know how to relate to people within the community. You will want to help them have a great experience with Twenty3. You will live and breathe social media, and you will have a deep understanding of social media platforms ranging from Facebook and Instagram through to TikTok, and you will understand the importance of influencer marketing. If you’re Melbourne based and want to be part of a dynamic team this could be the role for you! Apply now!

Laundry Bar is looking for a Booker and Operations Manager to join the team. Laundry is the home of Hip Hop and Rap in Fitzroy. The key responsibilities of this role is booking live shows for the 300 person band room, ensuring all worksheets are completed, liaising with venue and production staff and rostering DJs for the nightclub. This is a part-time role, two to three days a week, based in the office in Brunswick. To nail this role you’ll be an experienced live music booker, lover of Hip-Hop and Rap and have keen attention to detail. If this sounds awesome to you, Apply now!

Cover-More Group was founded in 1986 in Sydney, Australia and boy have they come a long way since then! With offices now in over a dozen global locations they proudly employ over 1,500 employees globally. Owned by Zurich, but with separately managed business entities, they can truly offer you a world of possibilities within insurance. Get ready to do your best work…and then some. Cover-More is currently on the hunt for a full-time Editorial Producer based in Sydney or Brisbane. You’ll be responsible for editorial development and execution, content production, and content performance tracking for Direct to Consumer (D2C) travel insurance-based content (plus inspiration and/or community-based travel content when required) across paid, owned and earned platforms. You’ll work closely with the Head of Content – in consultation with the wider D2C marketing team – to help create and implement the travel insurance content strategy. To be successful in this role you’ll have at least 5+ years experience in corporate communications, technical writing and/or advertising copywriting, ideally within an online or digital environment. You’ll also have a degree in business (marketing or advertising), communications or the arts (media, communications, journalism). If you want to be part of a supportive business that cares for the staff just like they do their customers then this could be the role for you! Apply now!

The Ministry of Talent is a creative hub like no other. Representing Australia’s leading creatives, bloggers and social media influencers they are at the forefront of talent management in the digital age. With a diverse offering of world class social media identities in the food, lifestyle, fashion, beauty and parenting space in addition to their incredible creative talent offering. The Ministry of Talent is looking for a champion Talent Booker to work full-time in their Sydney offices. This role would suit someone who has talent booker or talent management experience and has an innate passion for social media. Some of your tasks will include: following up quotes regularly, never letting a lead go cold – the aim is to close. Scouting potential new talent, regularly trawling Instagram for the hottest accounts and management of talent product, deliveries and goods coming in for booked jobs. If you’re highly personable with the ability to build strong interpersonal relationships with talent and clients then this could be your perfect role! Apply now!