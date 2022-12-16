The Intermedia Group is one of the leading independent publishers in Australia, with trade media titles serving several major industries. They currently have an outstanding opportunity for a talented graduate Journalist to generate content across a number of its B2B titles serving Australia’s dynamic liquor and hospitality sectors. They are looking for someone to work across all four titles in both print and digital formats. As a result, you’ll get a terrific introduction to your career in journalism, working alongside experienced and supportive journalists, liaising with designers and planning and creating content that’s lively, entertaining and useful to readers. It’s an exciting and fast-paced environment, so you’ll need a good eye for detail and a nose for a great story. No two days will be the same, as you write on a wide variety of topics for news articles and longer-form features, as well as creating social media posts and supporting events and other special projects. If you’re based in Sydney and are ready to embark on a career in journalism this is the opportunity for you! Apply now!

Mutual Muse is a place to buy and sell gently used second-hand clothing, shoes and accessories. They have two brick & mortar stores, Brunswick and Thornbury (soon to be Northcote), and an Online shop selling a curated selection of pieces from their stores. Mutual Muse is expanding into a bigger, brighter and more fabulous and are currently looking for an Assistant Store Manager. They would love to hear from candidates with broad knowledge of, and experience in the fashion industry, with a drive to contribute to it in a sustainable way. Some of your responsibilities will include: managing and motivating staff. You will lead by example and provide an excellent framework and supportive space for staff to achieve their goals. You will also assist with buying! You will undertake ongoing training to be a Mutual Muse Buyer. You will build on your existing knowledge of fashion to become a confident and proficient Buyer as well as contribute to the evolution of our training and pricing guides and you will implement and uphold systems, policies and procedures whether existing or new. If you have a keen interest in fashion and a good knowledge-base of local and international brands and have an understanding of the circular-fashion economy and support its values and ethics then this could be the role for you! Apply now!

Anthem is Australia’s leading agency for live entertainment, arts and culture. They get to work with the world’s biggest brands and greatest storytellers to create campaigns that come to life across static, animated, video and audio campaigns. Anthem is currently looking for a full-time Finished Artist based in Melbourne. In this role you’ll work collaboratively to turn briefs and plans into dynamic, flexible and unforgettable design campaigns, driving to our core objectives. You’ll bring efficient work practices, creativity and dynamism to our team, delivering world class campaigns for our clients and ensure all finished art is of the highest quality and true to the core brand guidelines across our client portfolio. Your core responsibilities will include: working alongside the Creative and Client Services teams, you will be responsible for creating exciting and engaging artwork for a variety of clients and campaigns across Australia. You will take on projects, with support from the Creative Team, from brief through to final output as set out by the Studio Manager and you will ensure best practice when outputting finished art for digital publishers and printed pre-press production assets. If you have core skills in graphic design across the full spectrum from digital to print including output and a specific desire and interest in Finished Art campaign rollout then this could be the perfect opportunity for you! Apply now!