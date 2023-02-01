One of Australia’s leading agencies, The Fordham Company, is a family created, owned and managed business that delivers a personalised, dedicated and experienced range of services to top-tier clientele. Whilst specialising in the provision of a core range of management services, The Fordham Company has established an enviable track record for its creativity in building brands and additional income opportunities for its clients. There is currently a role available for a full-time Executive Assistant and Talent Coordinator based in Sydney to manage the day-to-day communication and schedules for CEO, as well as assisting talent agents and providing general office support and maintenance. They are looking to onboard someone who has a keen interest in talent management. To nail this role experience as an EA or in a management role is preferred. If this sounds like the opportunity for you please, apply now!

Select Music is one of the most successful Australian owned independent agencies in the country. They are an agency that looks after some of Australia’s most successful artists across all genres, ranging from acts right at the beginning of their careers to multi-platinum, festival headlining & ARIA award winning major acts. Select Music are looking for a full-time Chief Operating Officer who’ll be based in Sydney. Reporting to the CEO, the COO is responsible for running the business of Select Music. This involves planning, directing and overseeing the execution of strategic projects, systems, human resources, finance, IT and company growth.This role has a critical balance of understanding industry trends, being ahead of the curve, managing the operations to maximise external and internal dynamics whilst leading a team of technical specialists that are under a steady stream of pressure as their business as usual. The COO will actively contribute to the development and implementation of the organisation’s business and long term strategy, managing organisational performance strategy, leading the team and providing support to the CEO. To be successful in this role you will have at least 3-5 years experience in a similar role where you will bring your influencing skills to create business growth and development opportunities. If this has YOU written all over it, apply now!

Select Music is one of the most successful Australian owned independent agencies in the country. They are an agency that looks after some of Australia’s most successful artists across all genres, ranging from acts right at the beginning of their careers to multi-platinum, festival headlining & ARIA award winning major acts. Select Music is looking for a full-time Assistant to Senior Agent based in Sydney. This is an exciting opportunity for someone with exceptional administrative skills, passion for music, and great attitude to become a vital part of their close-knit team. In this role, you will work with the team and broader business to assist in booking and managing aspects of national tours for such acts as Ball Park Music, Confidence Man, DZ Deathrays, Jaguar Jonze, Teenage Dads & many more. You will be responsible for overseeing and managing day to day booking and personal assistant tasks, reporting directly to the Senior Agent. You will be liaising directly with clients (Artists and Managers) and external key industry businesses such as venues and festivals. This role may also occasionally include booking assistant work on Select Music’s touring arm, SBM Presents. If you have 3+ years administrative and good knowledge of contemporary music, Australian music venues & festivals, and the music industry in general then this is the role for you! Apply now!

Robb & Lulu are a sustainable and organic Australian brand that has been in business for about 10 years, mostly on the wholesale scene. They design and manufacture women’s clothing and sustainability is at the forefront of their mind set. They recently opened a boutique located on Chapel St in Melbourne and are looking for a Store Manager to run and operate the store day to day. The role on offer is full time, however they will consider part time if the relevant experience is there. Experience in retail is a must and any management experience is preferred. You will be required to manage a small team of part time or casual staff. Duties include sales, writing rosters, meeting sales targets, stock take, data entry such as sales reports etc. and visual merchandising. If you would like to be part of a fun, creative and dynamic team and would love to take charge of running a shop with great people skills, this could be the role for you! Apply now!