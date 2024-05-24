Featured Jobs: The Commons, Knobby & ITSM

The Commons is an ecosystem of entrepreneurs, businesses & curious minds, working, connecting and growing under a common roof. The Commons is currently looking for a full-time Social Media Coordinator who will be responsible for the creation of high-quality visual assets that enhance their brand and support broader marketing objectives, responsible for shaping the company’s online presence and building relationships with customers and influencers. In this role you will be reporting to the Marketing Manager, whilst working closely with the Marketing Department based in Melbourne. The ideal candidate should be highly organised, creative, and passionate about social media and digital marketing. You’ll be able to work across all The Commons locations and travel interstate to attend events and capture content. To be successful in this role you’ll need to have a strong eye for detail and aren’t afraid of socialising. If this sounds like the perfect role for you, apply now!

Knobby creates amazing underneaths that make you feel ridiculously good and give you the power to be your most confident self! Knobby are currently looking for a full-time Content Creator who is completely obsessed with social media. They need someone who lives and breathes TikTok, Instagram and YouTube Shorts. To nail this role you’ll always ahead of the curve, knowing the hottest trends, sounds and effects before they explode. You instinctively know how to craft wildly engaging, can’t-stop-watching content. But most importantly, you get how brands need to show up authentically, yet distinctively across different platforms. If this sounds like your jam, then apply now and help take their social game to the next level!

ITSM is a well-established online marketing and services management company based in Sydney that employs a wide variety of highly skilled, motivated, and driven individuals who thrive on working in a friendly, challenging, and fast-paced environment. They are defined by their intercompany collaboration, unparalleled execution of big ideas, and their great company culture. At close to 300 people, they have the security of a big company but the fun and culture of a small one. ITSM are searching for a talented Junior Designer to design and build digital media for high-traffic marketing campaigns, including EDMs, landing pages, and newsletters. Their ideal candidate will be a team player and a self-starter who’s able to bring their ideas to life through a solid understanding of the core design principles and basic html/css skills. Attention to detail, great communication, and the ability to multitask and meet deadlines are essential along with a “can-do” attitude and a passion for design and problem-solving. If you’re up for the challenge apply now!