Mushroom Group is Australia and New Zealand’s largest independent music and entertainment group. Mushroom is called home by more than 200 of Australia and New Zealand’s most experienced, creative and passionate people; and they work closely with thousands of artists and organisations worldwide – year in, year out. With the expansion of Mushroom Group’s Management division, a brand-new role within a sought-after team based in Melbourne has been created to level up Mushroom’s exciting new content creator/influencer division. Working with the Talent and Relationships Director, the Talent and Campaign Manager will help lead campaigns from procurement to execution, managing talent and assisting in driving the brands social pages. Some of the regular responsibilities will include: leading communication and management with Mushroom Management clients, helping develop and grow the talent division by scouting new talent, clients and opportunities and generating Sales Leads: Creating campaign opportunities with brands and agencies for the Mushroom Management roster. This role is suited to an experienced Campaign manager with an interest in the influencer and talent management landscape, with proven experience managing other talent, that is looking to progress to the next stage of their careers within an exciting industry and great working environment. Apply now!

The iconic live music venue Oxford Art Factory, based in Sydney, is looking to take on an Assistant Venue/Bar Manager! You will be directly responsible for all staff-related operations of the OAF Bars (Bar Supervisor, Bartender, Bar Back, Bar Useful, Stocktaker and Cellarman). Some of your key responsibilities will include: working with the venue manager in the day-to-day operation of a business, implementing staff training, and implementing ideas and initiatives. You will also work on the bar and manage/delegate bar staff, ensuring duties are carried out effectively and to the highest standards that the venue requires. To nail this role you must have management experience and a desire to progress within the Music/Hospitality industry. You will need to have solid leadership qualities, be confident and able to lead and direct all bar staff. A genuine vision to make a career in the hospitality industry is a must, as well as an eagerness to learn all aspects of business operations. If this sounds like it could be the role for you, apply now!

SARAH ELLISON. Is a leading Australian design studio and they’re seeking a Merchandise Admin Assistant to join their small but mighty, Sydney team. In this administrative role, you’ll support the business across a variety of product categories and planning areas. Their ideal candidate will provide administrative support across multiple teams including, planning, merchandise, and eCommerce using a variety of applications and software with a primary focus on Office 365 and Netsuite. You will form a core role in your department of highly-qualified top talent in areas of design, merchandising and production. The role is dynamic and will expose you to a wide range of product, supply chain and administration tasks across the entire width of the department. To be successful in this role you should be able to work autonomously and collaboratively. You will have at least 2 years’ experience within a retail head office/support group and have strong Industry experience in retail and/ or wholesale is essential. If you think you’re the person for this role, apply now!