Ilaboptics prides themselves on providing customers with beautiful, dynamic and unique eyewear collections from across the globe. They are looking for a full time Social Media Coordinator to manage accounts across their portfolio of exciting Aussie and global brand names. They are looking for an energetic and switched-on self-starter with a genuine passion for all things social and all things fashion. Ideally, you will have a minimum of 2 years in a similar role (agency or client-side) and are equipped with the key skills required to execute social media end-to-end and hit the ground running. You will join a fun vibrant team based in a warehouse/showroom based in Melbourne. If you have a passion for fashion and live and breathe social media then this could be the role for you! Apply now!

Mutual Muse is a place to buy and sell gently used second-hand clothing, shoes and accessories. They have two brick & mortar stores in Melbourne and an Online shop selling a curated selection of pieces from their stores. They’re currently looking for a Store Manager with fashion retail management experience. Someone who’s strong yet gentle in their leadership style and will motivate those around them to foster individual and collective growth. In this role you will buy and manage your stock! You will undertake fast-tracked training to be a Mutual Muse Buyer along with developing, implementing and upholding systems, policies and procedures. As the business expands they really need someone who sees and can contribute to the big picture while ensuring the day to day operational needs of the store are met. If you have proven experience in retail management and customer service and enjoy leading a team this could be the opportunity for you! Apply now!

Sanremo provides commercial and domestic coffee equipment to a range of different clients in the Australian market. Due to rapid growth of their business they are looking for their next technical superstar, a full-time Junior Coffee Machine Technician based in their Sydney office. Working under supervision (initially) they require an enthusiastic person to become their next technician working on commercial and domestic coffee equipment. You will be required to learn all aspects of the equipment, both electrical and hydraulic systems, including servicing, run up of new equipment and fault finding. The primary component of this role is the unpacking, bench testing and prepping of coffee machines for dispatch. Throughout this process you will gain an in-depth technical knowledge of the machine range used to progress in the field of technical. The role will be supported by the Technical Relationship Manager, to supervise and assist in the daily task of bench testing and learning to refurbish espresso machines. If you have the ability to confidently use both manual and electric hand tools then this could be the opportunity for you! Apply now!